All-Ireland final tickets hit the €100 mark after price increase

All-Ireland final tickets have seen an increase in price for the first time since 2019. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The GAA has announced that ticket prices will hit the €100 mark for this year’s All-Ireland finals, a rise of €10 for the stands. Terrace prices will increase €5 to €55. It is the first rise in All-Ireland final prices since 2019 when stand tickets went up from €80 to €90.

Tickets for All-Ireland quarter-finals and semi-finals will also increase, by €5.

In a press release on Friday afternoon, the association explained the increase.

“This is the first increase to final ticket prices since 2019, and second in 14 years, and is part of a ticketing review which featured discounts during the Allianz Leagues, has seen new ‘3 for 2′ offers for All-Ireland series games and GAA membership discounts of €5 issued via Foireann (the membership platform for Gaelic games organisations) for the Allianz League finals and again for the upcoming football and hurling preliminary quarterfinals.

“Revenue generated from our fixtures will increase our club grants for the redevelopment of pitches and club facilities from €3m in 2023 to €4.5m in 2024 and allow the Association to commit to allocating €5m for club facilities in 2025.

“As part of its redistribution model the GAA seeks to re-invest a minimum of 83 per cent annually of its revenues generated back across its network in support of all its affiliated units.

“The additional ticket revenues generated will underpin a continued growth in our investment into coaching and games (€12m), infrastructural redevelopment of our county grounds and venues (€5m) and the continued capacity to assist club infrastructure through the GAA’s club development fund scheme.”