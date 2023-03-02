Limerick’s Kyle Hayes accepts one-match ban after incident in Galway game

Limerick All Star Kyle Hayes has accepted a one-match suspension for an incident in last weekend’s Division 1A hurling league encounter with Galway in Pearse Stadium.

Hayes’s actions were investigated by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) after he was seen on television flicking his hurl up and catching Brian Concannon in the face guard after a tussle for possession in the closing minutes of Sunday’s match.

The incident escaped the attention of both match referee Seán Stack and his linesman, which enabled the CCCC to intervene and recommend a one-match ban for a Category III (ii) infraction: ‘Striking or attempting to strike with a hurley, with minimal force’.

Hayes had already been shown a yellow card earlier in the match and therefore had he been given even a second yellow, he would have been sent off.

Limerick’s next scheduled match is against Westmeath on Sunday week in Mullingar. The All-Ireland champions are overwhelming favourites to win that fixture even in the absence of their wing back.

The only possible motivation for challenging the proposed penalty would have been to keep it off the player’s record and try to avoid the risk of any similar suspension later in the season being doubled for a repeat infraction.