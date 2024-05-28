Dublin woman Carol Seery (66) died of multiple injuries when struck by a car in Phibsborough, inquest hears

A 66-year-old Dublin woman died after suffering multiple traumatic injuries when she was struck by a car on the Phibsborough Road in north Dublin last October, an inquest has heard.

Carol Seery, from Finglas in north Dublin, died on October 4th last year after she was struck by the car while crossing the road near Cross Guns Bridge in Phibsborough. Last November, Michael McGuirk (23), of Cash Avenue, Crumlin, appeared in court charged with dangerous driver causing the death of Ms Seery, and reckless endangerment.

Dr Cróna Gallagher, presiding coroner at the sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court, opened the inquest into Ms Seery’s death at a brief hearing on Tuesday morning. Dr Gallagher recorded multiple traumatic injuries due to a road traffic collision as the cause of death in Ms Seery’s case for the purposes of releasing a death certificate to the deceased’s family.

Gerry Seery, husband of the late Carol Seery, leaving the Dublin District Coroner's Court. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

In a statement provided to the court, Gerry Seery, the deceased’s husband and a retired garda, gave evidence of identifying his wife’s body at the scene of the crash. He said he identified his wife to Gda Seamus Fogarty after medics had left the scene.

Gda Fogarty, of Store Street Garda station, said in a statement to the court that he was informed of an incident on the Phibsborough Road around 9.20pm on the date in question.

He attended the scene and met the deceased’s husband, he said. The next day, he identified Ms Seery’s body to pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers at Dublin city morgue, he said.

Inspector James Clavin asked Dr Gallagher for an adjournment of the case under Section 25 (2) of the Coroner’s Act, on the basis that an individual had been charged in relation to Ms Seery’s death and is presently before the courts. The coroner granted the application.

Dr Gallagher expressed “sincere sympathies of the court” to the deceased’s family, acknowledging that it was “a difficult day” for them.