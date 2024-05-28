Man charged in connection with death of woman in road traffic incident

A man is to stand trial in connection with the death of a mother-of-three who died following a traffic incident in Co Donegal in 2022.

Theresa Hepburn died in hospital nine days later as a result of her injuries after she was struck by a car at Guesthouse End Street in Raphoe on March 2nd, 2022.

Ms Hepburn, of Castle Grove, Raphoe and formerly Mountain Top Letterkenny, had been out walking when she was struck by a vehicle being driven by Patrick Quigley.

Mr Quigley appeared at Letterkenny District Court on Monday.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has sent Mr Quigley forward for trial to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, on June 11th.

The 52-year-old is charged with driving a vehicle without due care and attention, thereby causing the death of another person, namely Theresa Hepburn.

Mr Quigley, with an address at Windmill View, Letterkenny, did not speak during the brief hearing. Judge Eiteain Cunningham applied the alibi warning to the accused.