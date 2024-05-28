Closing arguments to begin in Donald Trump’s ‘hush money’ trial

Former US president Donald Trump attends his 'hush money' trial in Manhattan criminal court in New York on May 21st. Photograph: Dave Sanders/New York Times

Donald Trump’s “hush money” trial enters its final stages on Tuesday as closing arguments begin in court.

For weeks, testimony has gripped the US and the world amid the prospect that the former US president could be found guilty of the criminal charges. Mr Trump, who is almost certain to secure the Republican presidential nomination for November’s election, is charged with falsifying business records related to paying the adult film actor Stormy Daniels $130,000 for her silence about an alleged sexual liaison.

Prosecutors argue that the payments amount to election interference as Mr Trump was running in the 2016 race for the White House at the time and seeking to cover up a potentially damaging scandal.

But as details of the case and Mr Trump’s liaison with Ms Daniels have been brought before a Manhattan jury, they have had seemingly little impact on the 2024 race – where Mr Trump still often narrowly leads Joe Biden in head-to-head polls and is performing strongly in the swings states that are crucial to victory.

Mr Trump denies all the charges.

The trial has played out in remarkable scenes where Mr Trump has been in court and largely kept off the campaign trial, except at weekends and some events in and around New York City. Despite admonitions from the court, he has continued to rail against his prosecutors and Justice Juan Merchan on social media, labelling the trial as a “witch hunt”.

Central to the case is the testimony of Mr Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. Mr Cohen gave evidence about the role Mr Trump played in the alleged hush money scheme, but was also grilled by Mr Trump’s lawyers about his previous history of lying and his evident dislike of his former boss and desire to see him behind bars.

What weight the jury places on the reliability of Mr Cohen’s testimony is likely to decide the case. If found guilty, Mr Trump could face the prospect of jail, though that is mostly seen as unlikely. Any guilty verdict would also almost certainly trigger a lengthy series of appeals.

Mr Trump also faces three other criminal trials: one for trying to sway the 2020 election in Georgia, another for his conduct around the January 6th attack on the Capitol and a third one related to his treatment of sensitive documents after he left the White House. However, all three have been delayed and none is seen as likely to conclude – or even start – before the presidential election. – Guardian