Kilmacud Crokes break their silence to challenge Glen’s objection

Glen's objection to the outcome of the All-Ireland club football final, based on Rule 6.44, was lodged with the GAA late on Tuesday night.

Kilmacud Crokes have informed the GAA that they will be challenging the objection by Glen to last Sunday’s All-Ireland club final.

The Dublin champions, who won the match 1-11 to 1-9 and were presented with the trophy have been pondering their response to the dispute, which was caused by their having 16 players on the pitch in the closing seconds.

The move will come as little surprise, as all the indications from the club, which has not said anything in public about the situation, were that they would strenuously resist any objection.

On Friday evening, the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee received Kilmacud’s counter-objection. They must now deliberate on the matter.

On the face of it, there’s not much to consider. The 16 players can be clearly seen, as the Derry club’s Danny Tallon lines up a 45 in injury time. At the heart of the matter is the choice of penalty under Rule 6.44: forfeit, replay or fine.

All week the talk has been about a replay but there have also been suggestions that Kilmacud will refuse to participate in a second match and instead return the trophy to Croke Park.

That is for the future, as the CCCC now have to organise a meeting. It’s not the most convenient weekend with a Central Council meeting on Saturday and the intercounty season getting under way with the start of Allianz Football League.

Sources indicate that the meeting may take place on Monday. It will have to decide what happened and what penalty if any to impose. Indications to date have been that a replay is the most likely outcome but there is a sense that the issue will end up at the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA), the GAA’s independent arbitration service.