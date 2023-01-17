Munster senior hurling final to take place on June 11th

The Munster senior hurling final will have a 2pm throw-in on Sunday, June 11th.
Both provincial hurling finals have been scheduled to take place on the same afternoon this summer, though there is a possibility the Leinster decider could yet be brought forward by a day. Munster chiefs have now confirmed the throw-in times for their set of championship fixtures, including the decider.
The Munster SHC will begin with Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford facing John Kiely’s Limerick on April 23rd at 2pm – at a venue still to be decided. With redevelopment work taking place at Walsh Park, Waterford have to sacrifice home advantage in both their upcoming league and championship campaigns.
On the same afternoon, Clare will host Tipperary in Ennis at 4pm.
There will be 7pm throw-in times for Limerick’s home clash with Clare on April 29th and also Cork’s fixture with Tipperary at Páirc Úi Chaoimh the following week.
MUNSTER SHC CONFIRMED THROW-IN TIMES
Sunday, April 23rd
Waterford v Limerick; Venue tbc, 2pm
Clare v Tipperary; Cusack Park, Ennis, 4pm
Saturday, April 29th
Limerick v Clare; TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm
Sunday, April 30th
Cork v Waterford; Páirc Úi Chaoimh, 4pm
Saturday, May 6th
Cork v Tipperary; Páirc Úi Chaoimh, 7pm
Saturday, May 13th
Waterford v Clare; Venue tbc, 6pm
Sunday, May 21st
Clare v Cork; Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm
Tipperary v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, 4pm
Sunday, May 28th
Limerick v Cork; TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm
Tipperary v Waterford; FBD Semple Stadium, 4pm
Sunday, June 11th
Munster SHC final; Venue tbc, 2pm