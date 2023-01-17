Munster senior hurling final to take place on June 11th

The Munster senior hurling final will have a 2pm throw-in on Sunday, June 11th.

Both provincial hurling finals have been scheduled to take place on the same afternoon this summer, though there is a possibility the Leinster decider could yet be brought forward by a day. Munster chiefs have now confirmed the throw-in times for their set of championship fixtures, including the decider.

The Munster SHC will begin with Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford facing John Kiely’s Limerick on April 23rd at 2pm – at a venue still to be decided. With redevelopment work taking place at Walsh Park, Waterford have to sacrifice home advantage in both their upcoming league and championship campaigns.

On the same afternoon, Clare will host Tipperary in Ennis at 4pm.

READ MORE

There will be 7pm throw-in times for Limerick’s home clash with Clare on April 29th and also Cork’s fixture with Tipperary at Páirc Úi Chaoimh the following week.

MUNSTER SHC CONFIRMED THROW-IN TIMES

Sunday, April 23rd

Waterford v Limerick; Venue tbc, 2pm

Clare v Tipperary; Cusack Park, Ennis, 4pm

Saturday, April 29th

Limerick v Clare; TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm

Sunday, April 30th

Cork v Waterford; Páirc Úi Chaoimh, 4pm

Saturday, May 6th

Cork v Tipperary; Páirc Úi Chaoimh, 7pm

Saturday, May 13th

Waterford v Clare; Venue tbc, 6pm

Sunday, May 21st

Clare v Cork; Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm

Tipperary v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, 4pm

Sunday, May 28th

Limerick v Cork; TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm

Tipperary v Waterford; FBD Semple Stadium, 4pm

Sunday, June 11th

Munster SHC final; Venue tbc, 2pm