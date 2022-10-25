O’Hanlon says Wexford need to be more consistent to reach next level

Wexford hurler Matthew O’Hanlon will take part in Plant For The Planet Games this November in Kenya to raise funds for Self Help Africa. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Whether it be smacking a sliotar or stroking a golf ball, the sweet spot is consistency. But attaining that level of performance is a never-ending challenge.

Wexford’s hurlers were on a rollercoaster ride again in 2022, with more dips and climbs than you’d find at an amusement park in Courtown, and Matthew O’Hanlon can clearly see one area that needs to be smoother.

“We’ve shown glimpses of our potential but consistency has been our Achilles heel,” said O’Hanlon.

“We are able to have big performances, but we potentially follow them up with lacklustre performances. So we know what we are capable of, but finding that consistency is our area for improvement.

“We matched Clare for long spells in the quarter-final, so we know we can mix it with the top teams. But the difference between that and the very top is doing it consistently. Can we follow a big performance with another big performance, because that is what is required to win at the top level and we haven’t managed to do that in the last two or three years.”

If ever he wanted a refresher course in consistency, he recently got some one-to-one tuition from Leona Maguire. O’Hanlon played nine holes alongside the Cavan golfer in the Ladies Irish Open Pro-Am at Dromoland Castle last month.

There was some initial stage fright, the Wexford hurler hooked his drive off the first tee and was left to watch helplessly as his ball made its way unceremoniously towards the water. Plop!

“But thereafter it was really enjoyable, and I picked up some tips from Leona and her Dad as we went around,” he recalled.

“She’s a phenomenal player, to see the pros up close, they just have the ball on a string, it’s super impressive. To have somebody from Ireland performing at the top of her game internationally in golf is amazing, you see that again with Rory McIlroy over the weekend as well.

“So to have the opportunity to play with her was brilliant, she was so welcoming to me as well so it was a really nice experience.”

O’Hanlon believes Wexford can be contenders for major honours over the coming years, including an All-Ireland title. However, he also realises that until they find the level of consistency required, the Model County won’t fulfil that potential. Davy Fitzgerald managed them to a Leinster SHC in 2019 but they have not even contested another provincial final since.

“You don’t compete at Liam MacCarthy level to not compete for the All-Ireland, but it’s a process to get there,” added O’Hanlon.

“We know that if we are to put ourselves in a position to get into the All-Ireland knockout stages that we need to have a strong provincial championship, a stronger one than we had this year.

“I do feel we are well matched against the teams in Leinster and the teams in Munster. Over the last number of years we have seen we have been able to match it with them, but I mentioned the inconsistencies before, the challenge for us is can we do it week in, week out?

“There’s disappointment there we haven’t followed that [Leinster win in 2019] up. I think we had chances since then to potentially get another Leinster.”

After taking a year out from intercounty hurling, Fitzgerald will be back on the sideline in 2023 as Waterford manager.

“He’s had a level of success wherever he’s went so I’m under no illusions that he’ll move Waterford in the right direction,” said O’Hanlon.

“There’s a lot of quality within that squad so I know he’ll be able to do good things with them and Davy will leave no stone unturned. You can be sure there’ll be a bounce from Waterford.”

Given the structure of the season again next year, O’Hanlon reckons next year’s national league might follow a similar pattern to this season’s competition, which lacked a real competitive edge at times.

“I think that players are naturally competitive, and they always want to win so we’ll still have good games for sure,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong, there are only three prizes on offer throughout the whole season, we wanted to win the league last year and got to the knockout stages, and any team that gets that far will definitely want to win it. You’ve got players there that want to make a name for themselves too, so they will want to take every opportunity they get.

“So I think it will still be competitive and still be good, but you may not see the full hand from teams.”

Matthew O’Hanlon will take part in Plant For The Planet Games this November in Kenya. Each player participating in the games has committed to raising €10,000. The funds raised will go to Self Help Africa to support the planting of trees.