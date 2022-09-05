Ben O’Connor to take over as new Cork under-20 hurling manager

Ben O’Connor, pictured here after a Munster SHC win over Tipperary in 2010, is to be the new Cork under-20 hurling manager. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Ben O’Connor is to be the new Cork under-20 hurling manager – heading a strong backroom team that includes Ronan Curran and Anthony Nash.

O’Connor will be proposed for a two-year term at next week’s county board meeting on Leeside.

A three-time All-Ireland winner, the Newtownshandrum captained Cork to Liam MacCarthy success in 2004. His selectors with the under-20s will be Ger O’Regan (St. Finbarr’s), Ronan Curran (St. Finbarr’s), Terence McCarthy (Midleton) and Anthony Nash (Kanturk).

He has had coaching success at club level in Cork where he guided Charleville to intermediate glory and Midleton to senior success.

“We are delighted that Ben has come on board to oversee such an important age group. No doubt, the development of our players is in safe hands,” said Cork chairman Marc Sheehan.

