Shane Walsh move to Kilmacud Crokes cleared by Croke Park

Shane Walsh has been cleared by Croke Park to proceed with his transfer to Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes. The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee upheld the player’s application on Thursday, leaving three days for any final objections to be raised.

The key Galway forward had applied to be allowed to move from his home club Kilkerrin-Clonberne because he was living in Dublin and pursuing a third-level course.

Although there was controversy and initial opposition from Kilkerrin, the situation settled and no objections were raised within the stipulated initial 10-day window.

[ Ciarán Murphy: Shane Walsh transfer tug-of-war is a well-worn tale ]

There was however sufficient cause for the CCCC to pause the transfer until it had investigated whether all requirements had been satisfied.

Walsh himself had announced that he was seeking the transfer on the basis of a change of residence, necessitated by third-level studies – which, under rule 6.3, is specifically excluded from the list of acceptable reasons for transferring to other clubs on grounds of residency.

The CCCC looked into the matter and on Thursday communicated to the player its decision that the move could go ahead.

“Having regard to everything, the transfer was approved,” according to a GAA source. “The applicant gave evidence that he was teaching at a school in Dublin as well as taking up a further education course.”

There are still three days during which further objections can be lodged but given that there were none during the initial 10-day period, it is expected that the matter is now effectively closed.