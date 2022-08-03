Anthony Cunningham steps down as Roscommon senior football manager

Roscommon are looking for a new senior football manager after Anthony Cunningham stepped down from the role. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Anthony Cunningham has informed the Roscommon county board that he does not wish to be considered for a fifth year as manager of the county senior football team.

Cunningham was appointed as Roscommon senior football manager in November 2018, and he led Roscommon to a memorable Connacht Championship title win in 2019.

He led Roscommon to two Football League Division 2 titles: the first in 2020 and again this year, ensuring that Roscommon will be playing Division 1 football in 2023. Roscommon also won the Connacht FBD Insurance League in 2019.

Commenting on the news, Roscommon GAA chairperson Brian Carroll said: “I want to thank Anthony for everything he has done for Roscommon football over the last four years.

Read more

[ Clare footballers reach All-Ireland quarter-finals at Roscommon’s expense, again ]

[ Midfield the key as Roscommon aim for historic double over Galway ]

“Anthony gave it everything while manager and we had many memorable days along the journey. On behalf of everyone in Roscommon I want to thank Anthony and his management teams for all their efforts and work. Anthony is one of life’s gentlemen and I wish him the very best of luck in the future”.

Roscommon GAA executive committee will now begin the process of appointing a new senior football manager.