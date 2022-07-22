Keith Ricken steps down as Cork manager

Keith Ricken has stepped down as manager of the Cork footballers for health reasons. He had already done so temporarily last April but has decided to make his departure permanent.

John Cleary, who deputised for the manager earlier this year, will be proposed to fill the vacancy at next month’s county committee meeting. Cleary guided the county to the All-Ireland quarter-finals where they lost to Leinster champions, Dublin.

A statement released by Cork GAA explained that: “Cork GAA wishes to announce that Cork senior football manager Keith Ricken has stepped down from his role due to health reasons. Keith was appointed to the position last October and steered the team during a difficult period with typical energy and enthusiasm.

“While illness forced him to temporarily depart the role in April, he continued to have a steadying influence, as the team preserved Division 2 League status and put in a number of creditable championship performances in 2022.

“Cork GAA chairman, Marc Sheehan said: ‘The county owes Keith a considerable debt for his selfless contribution despite his off-field challenges. Given his record in MTU (formerly Cork IT who he guided to the 2009 Sigerson Cup) and at club level, we have no doubt that he will continue to make a sizeable contribution to Gaelic Games in the county. His reputation as a leader of young men will be further enhanced from his time here.’

“Cork GAA CEO, Kevin O’Donovan said: ‘It is a testament to Keith’s integrity that in the two most recent management roles in Cork, namely U20 from early 2019 and Senior from late 2021, he turned difficult situations around thanks to his sheer force of nature.

‘His ability to build great teams both on and off the field leaves Cork football in a good place, considering the challenges now faced in restoring it to its rightful place. We thank Caroline, Ava and Max for their selfless contribution also.’

“At the monthly county committee meeting on Tuesday, August 2nd, the county executive will propose John Cleary of Castlehaven for ratification as Cork senior football manager on a three-year term. Selectors will be named in due course.

“John has been a serial winner at both club and county level, winning two senior counties with Castlehaven as both player (1989, 1994) and selector (2012, 2013).

“At inter-county level, he won All-Ireland Minor (1981), U21 (1984) and Senior (1989, 1990) medals as a player. Having previously served as an U21 selector (2004-2007), winning an All-Ireland as coach in 2007 along with Munster titles in each of the four years, he served as Cork U21 manager from 2008 to 2013 winning four further Munster titles (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013) and one All Ireland (2009).”