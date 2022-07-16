All-Ireland hurling final 2022: Limerick player-by-player guide

1. Nicky Quaid

Age: 33 Club: Effin Occupation: Teacher

It’s surely no coincidence that the finalists have the two best goalkeepers in the country. A fantastic shot stopper, he made a great save against Cork when the team was under pressure. A key player and one of their leaders.

2. Seán Finn

Age: 26. Club: Bruff. Occupation: Risk assessor.

Best corner back of recent years but quiet start to the championship means annual All Star slightly in the balance. Has returned to form though against both Clare and Galway. Template for a modern corner back, strong and decisive.

3. Mike Casey

Age: 26. Club: Na Piarsaigh. Occupation: Teacher

Has returned to the team and in general has played superbly but there may be slight concern over the Galway goal. Needs to be very careful with the high ball if as expected, Kilkenny send TJ Reid his way.

4. Barry Nash

Age: 25. Club: South Liberties. Occupation: Aviation insurance.

His best year to date. Regularly the spare man in defence, he has become a launch pad for Limerick with perfectly timed ball into Flanagan and Gillane. Galloping up the field, he’s odds-on to score from anywhere up to 80 metres.

5. Diarmuid Byrnes

Age: 28. Club: Patrickwell. Occupation: Bank employee.

Used to be hit-and-miss on the frees but this year it’s been hit except against Clare. Critical to their progress. Those scored against Galway were absolutely clutch. Relies on his right side so Kilkenny will try to turn him.

6. Declan Hannon [captain]

Age: 29. Club: Adare. Occupation: Recruitment.

At times can look under pressure but outstanding overall this year, coming up with big plays in the Munster final. Steps up in times of greatest crisis. Holds the middle and has the game intelligence not to be drawn out.

7 Dan Morrissey

Age: 29. Club: Ahane. Occupation: Accountant.

Basically a man marker and very good in the air but so far not the same threat as a distributor as Byrnes is. Powerfully strong but best ball into forwards comes from those around him. Maybe better at full back.

8. William O’Donoghue

Age: 27. Club: Na Piarsaigh. Occupation: Health food distribution.

He’s been their enforcer, doing a lot of the heavy lifting in that middle area. Opponents rarely break his tackle. His Munster final hit on a fresh Shane Golden rattled me in the stand. Very intelligent and a key player.

9. Darragh O’Donovan

Age: 27. Club: Doon. Occupation: Retail manager.

A beautiful hurler, he does a 50-minute shift but gets a lot done in that time. Very neat and moves the ball well. I’d say Gillane and Flanagan love to see him in possession. Comfortable with system, sitting back with Hannon.

10. Gearóid Hegarty

Age: 27. Club: St Patrick’s. Occupation: Teacher.

Top hurler but slightly off best form this year maybe because of controversy over ‘loose’ use of the hurley. Capable of turning All-Ireland on its head with a burst of scores. Brilliant in the air and strikes left and right.

11. Kyle Hayes

Age: 24. Club: Kildimo-Pallaskenry. Occupation: Student.

Outstanding in a crisis. Might score more from wing back but contributions against both Clare and Galway were exceptional. Arguably better suited to seven. A fantastic athlete, he is being asked to turn and run this year rather than run straight.

12. Tom Morrissey

Age: 26. Club: Ahane. Occupation: Tax and finance consultant.

A bit erratic in his shooting – more likely to score the more difficult chances than the easier ones. Gets a lot of work done. Good touch but a fraction off at the moment, which Kilkenny will exploit if not remedied.

13. Aaron Gillane

Age: 25. Club: Patrickswell. Occupation: AG Sports.

Up there in HOTY debate, he has been superb with that left-handed swing around the defender and sky-high over the bar wonderful to watch. Free taking really good and his touch coming out to the ball against Daithi Burke was serious.

14. Séamus Flanagan

Age: 25. Club: Feohanagh-Castlemahon. Occupation: Radiographer.

Some outstanding displays – eight from play in the Munster final – but a bit more reliant on good delivery than Gillane. Remains a handful, as he’s a great athlete and accurate. Touch needs to be good if Huwie Lawlor is marking him.

15. Graeme Mulcahy

(Evan Treacy/Inpho)

Age: 32. Club: Kilmallock. Occupation: Senior project manager

Bench option but brought back for semi-final probably because impact players need to be scoring and his forte is leading the first line of defensive effort. Work rate exceptional and John Kiely obviously feels that he sets a tone for others.

Subs

Limerick got a good bench impact in the semi-final against Galway. Most of those used are in the forwards or midfield, as the backs are quite strong and can shuffle Kyle Hayes if they need to. Cathal O’Neill, David Reidy, who scored 0-3 in 10 minutes the last day, Conor Boylan and Peter Casey can all impact on the match and have accumulated experience in doing so.

