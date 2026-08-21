Crime & Law

Woman’s body discovered in apartment in Limerick city centre

Body of woman believed to be in her 30s remains inside the apartment block

garda, gardaí, An Garda Síochána, garda lamp, garda station
The building has been sealed off and a Garda forensic unit to is due to examine the scene
David Raleigh
Fri Aug 21 2026 - 12:181 MIN READ

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the body of a woman in Limerick city centre this morning.

The body was discovered by gardaí who were called to an apartment block, at Lower Cecil Street, around 7.30am this morning.

The body remains at the scene inside the apartment block.

It is understood the woman was in her 30s.

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The building has been sealed off and a Garda forensic unit is due to examine the scene.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman in an apartment on Cecil Street, Limerick City this morning, Friday 21st August 2026,” a Garda spokesman said.

“Enquiries are ongoing. No further information is available at this time.”

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