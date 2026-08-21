Woman’s body discovered in apartment in Limerick city centre

The building has been sealed off and a Garda forensic unit to is due to examine the scene

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the body of a woman in Limerick city centre this morning.

The body was discovered by gardaí who were called to an apartment block, at Lower Cecil Street, around 7.30am this morning.

The body remains at the scene inside the apartment block.

It is understood the woman was in her 30s.

The building has been sealed off and a Garda forensic unit is due to examine the scene.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman in an apartment on Cecil Street, Limerick City this morning, Friday 21st August 2026,” a Garda spokesman said.

“Enquiries are ongoing. No further information is available at this time.”

More to follow ...