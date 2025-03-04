Lara Gillespie finishes third in Le Samyn road race in Belgium

Lara Gillespie continued her impressive run of form on Tuesday, finishing third in the prestigious Le Samyn race in Belgium.
The Enniskerry rider sprinted in just behind the Dutchwoman Lorena Wiebes, the fastest finisher in women’s cycling, and the Swiss rider Linda Zanetti.
“The race was tough, but I loved it,” said Gillespie. “Unfortunately, in the last 7km there was nearly a crash and I got stuck at the back, going full gas.
“I entered the last cobbles too far behind and had to close the gap to the leaders solo. I made it to the front group just in time for the sprint. An epic day out.”
Five Things We Learned from GAA Weekend: FRC have done a lot right but some rules need binning
Alarm bells are ringing about GAA hooters - good thing there’s an easy solution
Ireland v France: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?
Who is Clayton McMillan and what can Munster fans expect from new coach?
On Sunday, Gillespie took a close second behind Dutch rider Femke Gerritse in the Fenix Omloop van het Hageland, also in Belgium. She also won a European title on February 13th on the track, taking the elimination race in a stunning finale.
The 23-year-old is showing arguably the best run of form ever by an Irish female cyclist.