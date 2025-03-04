Lara Gillespie finishes third in Le Samyn road race in Belgium

Lara Gillespie, pictured at last year's UCI Track Cycling World Championships, came home behind Lorena Wiebes and Linda Zanetti. Photograph: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images

Lara Gillespie continued her impressive run of form on Tuesday, finishing third in the prestigious Le Samyn race in Belgium.

The Enniskerry rider sprinted in just behind the Dutchwoman Lorena Wiebes, the fastest finisher in women’s cycling, and the Swiss rider Linda Zanetti.

“The race was tough, but I loved it,” said Gillespie. “Unfortunately, in the last 7km there was nearly a crash and I got stuck at the back, going full gas.

“I entered the last cobbles too far behind and had to close the gap to the leaders solo. I made it to the front group just in time for the sprint. An epic day out.”

READ MORE

On Sunday, Gillespie took a close second behind Dutch rider Femke Gerritse in the Fenix Omloop van het Hageland, also in Belgium. She also won a European title on February 13th on the track, taking the elimination race in a stunning finale.

The 23-year-old is showing arguably the best run of form ever by an Irish female cyclist.