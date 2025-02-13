Lara Gillespie wins elimination race at European track championship

Ireland's Lara Gillespie celebrates her victory in the Women’s Elimination Race at the UEC Track Elite European Championships in Limburg, Belgium. Photograph: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Lara Gillespie took the latest in a sequence of brilliant career results on Thursday, winning the elimination race title at the European track championships in Zolder, Belgium.

The 23-year-old looked completely in control during the tactical event, which sees the last rider across the line on each sprint lap ruled out. Gillespie monitored her rivals throughout, accelerating where needed, and whittling the field right down to just herself and Belgium’s Helene Hesters.

Gillespie launched the final sprint early and a shattered Hesters had no answer, being unable to accelerate and finishing well back.

The victory is the fourth success at European level for the Enniskerry rider. Her first was when she won the junior points race back in 2018. Five years later she took both the points and omnium titles at under-23 level.

READ MORE

Victory on Thursday tops all that, and continues her evolution as Ireland’s best female cycling talent. She showed her strong road racing form at the UAE Tour last week when she won the black jersey as best rider in the intermediate sprints.

Gillespie will be in action again on Friday when she contests the omnium.