Irish team pursuit squad into bronze medal final in Egypt

The Irish team pursuit squad has qualified for Wednesday evening’s bronze medal finals at the UCI Tissot Track Nations Cup round in Egypt, speeding to the fourth-fastest time in the morning heats.

The quartet of Lara Gillespie, Mia Griffin, Kelly Murphy and Alice Sharpe were up against the British quartet in their round and dominated, holding the fastest time for all bar the first 125 metres of the 4,000 metre distance. They raced to a decisive victory, beating the British team by slightly over six seconds.

The Irish riders’ time of four minutes 23.637 seconds was a huge improvement over their pace from Tuesday’s qualification round, where they recorded 4 minutes 32.464 seconds. Going over eight seconds quicker in less than 24 hours has set them up for the bronze medal clash on Wednesday.

The German team recorded a time of four minutes 17.680 in their clash with France and while this marks them out as clear favourites, Ireland is continuing recent momentum in advancing to the bronze medal final.

Also on Wednesday, Erin Creighton and JB Murphy will contest the men’s and women’s elimination races.