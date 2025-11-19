Zaur Antia leaves Irish boxing with his legacy secure

Zaur Antia celebrates with Kellie Harrington after her gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

One of the longest associations in Irish sport has come to an end with the announcement of the retirement of Zaur Antia, head coach of Irish boxing.

The Georgian-born boxing technician, who could not speak English when he arrived in 2003, was central to many of Ireland’s finest sporting moments.

They included being part of Katie Taylor’s corner team with her father Pete when she became the first woman to win a lightweight gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

Affectionately known as the godfather of Irish boxing, Antia was also with Kellie Harrington at Tokyo 2020 when she won her first Olympic gold medal, and again at last year’s Games in Paris when she successfully defended her title at Roland Garros.

Antia’s tenure of just over 22 years covered a golden period for the sport at the highest levels, with Ireland supplying regular medals at European, World and Olympic competitions.

“Twenty two and a half years. What can I say,” said Antia. “The memories, the experiences, everything is ... it’s not easy to leave boxers when you have such good relationships, but I feel very well. I am a human being. I’m a human and I feel I’m alive.

“I’m happy, because we had good history, we achieved good things, and at the moment I am very happy because the Irish national team – coaching team, boxers – develop very well, I see a good future in them.

“I started very well, I’m finishing very well. That’s all I can say.”

Zaur Antia with Aoife O'Rourke after her semi-final win at this year's World Championships in March. Photograph: Aleksandar Djorovic/Inpho

The Olympics aside, Harrington, Amy Broadhurst and sisters Lisa and Aoife O’Rourke also won World Championship titles as Ireland became one of the world leaders in women’s boxing with Antia as its coaching figurehead.

Michael Conlan (a World and European champion), Paddy Barnes (a double Olympic bronze medallist) and John Joe Nevin (Olympic silver medallist) were all influenced by Antia during his time working alongside former head coach Billy Walsh until his departure to coach in the USA in 2015.

Since joining the IABA’s high-performance unit, Antia has collaborated with nine Irish boxers who have 10 Olympic medals between them, more than half of Ireland’s total boxing tally of 19.

Harrington, who will be 36 in December, has been central to that success, and Antia believes that if she is motivated she can go on to defend her Olympic title again to earn a third gold medal in LA.

[ Kellie Harrington comes out of retirement: ‘This is what I want to do. This is what has saved me’Opens in new window ]

Having stepped away from competitive boxing after the Paris Olympics, Harrington continued to train at the High Performance Unit and recently decided she would box at the Irish National Elite Championships in January.

“Kellie Harrington is capable of a fourth gold medal. Kellie is so powerful, explosive. Her physiological strength is fantastic,” he said.

“She has a brilliant lifestyle, which can bring her that success. I am very much sure she can do it.”

Zaur Antia at the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Antia, who lives in north Wicklow, will not rush into making any decisions about the future until early next year.

His experience and the high regard in which he is held around the world makes him a target for many boxing federations much bigger and better resourced than Ireland.

Damian Kennedy, the head coach with Ulster boxing, is expected to step into the vacant position with Antia likely to take up a consulting role.

“(Kennedy) was in the coaching team, he was beside me at the Olympic Games with Kellie, he was in the world championships, he was at the European Championships,” said Antia.

“He has five gold medals from the Commonwealth Games. He is a fantastic, charismatic person, a good leader and good coach, a good friend and very professional.”

Whatever comes next for Antia, his legacy is secure.

“I just need to take a rest, I need to change something ... maybe write a book, do some presentations,” said the 63-year-old.

“From January, the federation offered me consultation. I am very grateful, they are grateful. This is very important, how you start and how you finish.

“You always have to know when to stop – that’s very important. It will not be easy, it is very difficult, because the memories are still inside you. You can’t forget that.

“But it is good to know when you leave a good legacy. That is what life is about – what people say after you leave.”

And that has all been good.