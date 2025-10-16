Ricky Hatton believed to have died by suicide, inquest hears

Former world champion Ricky Hatton before an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera in November 2022. Photograph: Ian Hodgson/PA

Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton is believed to have died by suicide, according to a provisional cause of death given at the opening of his inquest.

Hatton (46) was found dead in his home on September 14th. News of his death caused an outpouring of grief across the world and thousands of people lined the streets for his funeral.

His body was found in his home in Hyde, near Manchester, after police received a call from a concerned neighbour, later revealed to have been his manager, Paul Speak, who alongside Hatton’s son and brother, was a pallbearer at his funeral.

The former world champion had been open about his struggles with clinical depression and substance abuse, saying on one occasion that he “was coming off the rails” with his drink and drug use, describing himself previously as being “like a runaway train”.

The police coroner’s officer Alison Catlow told the inquest at Stockport Coroner’s Court that Hatton was last seen by family members on Friday, September 12th, when he seemed well and there was no cause for concern.

The court heard that the next day Hatton did not appear at an event that he was scheduled to attend, and on the morning of Sunday, September 14th Speak went to Hatton’s home in order to escort him to Manchester Airport to fly to Dubai.

When he didn’t get a response, Speak entered Hatton’s home, where he “found him unresponsive”. Speak called the emergency services, but Hatton was pronounced dead.

The full inquest into Hatton’s death is scheduled to begin at Manchester South Coroner Court on March 20th, 2026. – Guardian

If you are affected by any of the issues in this story, please contact The Samaritans at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie.