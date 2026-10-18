Adam Olaniyan impresses again on undercard as emphatic Daniel Dubois defends heavyweight title

Adam Olaniyan after victory against Dan Garber at the O2 Arena in London, England. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Jobstown heavyweight prospect Adam Olaniyan scored the fifth win and stoppage of his professional career with a second round knockout of England’s Dan Garber at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The former youth world amateur champion was featured prominently on the undercard of Daniel Dubois’s successful defence of the WBO heavyweight world title against fellow Brit Fabio Wardley.

Olaniyan was in control from the first bell, landing sharply with body shots before he hurt Garber (now 14-10) with a straight right hand late in the first round.

The 20-year-old followed up by flooring him with the same punch early in the second and Garber’s corner threw in the towel, but referee Amy Pu elected to let the fight continue, despite having her attention drawn to the towel by Olaniyan.

The Dublin fighter quickly followed up, landing a couple of body shots, before dropping Garber for the second time with a looping right hand, and the fight was waved off.

It proved to be a promising road test for Olaniyan in front of a packed crowd, as only two fighters have stopped Garber quicker, including top contender Moses Itauma.

Promoter Frank Warren confirmed plans for Olaniyan to box on the undercard of Anthony Cacace’s first defence of the WBA super-featherweight title in Belfast on December 19th.

After debuting in March, it will be Olaniyan’s sixth fight in a year, with Warren outlining a busy schedule for the 20-year-old in the near future: “I’m very excited about him. He listens and he does what he should be doing at this stage of his career, which is getting rid of the opponents.

“He’s fighting in Belfast next, and we’re going to keep him busy. I want to get him around 15 or 16 fights in the next two years.”

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In the main event, Daniel Dubois (now 24-3) blitzed Fabio Wardley (19-2-1) over two rounds to defend his share of the world heavyweight championship in a rematch of their brutal fight of the year contender in May.

Dubois was knocked down twice in their first fight before forcing a stoppage late on, but had a much easier night’s work this time out, dropping the challenger with a hard right hand 20 seconds after the opening bell rang.

Wardley never recovered from that blow, and his corner threw in the towel after a barrage of unanswered blows in the second round.