Aoife O’Rourke and Patsy Joyce secure medals at World Boxing Championships

Aoife O’Rourke and Patsy Joyce secured Ireland’s first medals at the World Boxing Championships, both winning by split decision in Liverpool today.

O’Rourke faced Norway’s Sunniva Hofsted in a clash of styles, with the number two seed attempting to outbox the high-paced O’Rourke from the outside.

O’Rourke got the better of the exchanges early on and won the first round on four judges’ scorecards, before repeating that feat in the second round.

In the final round, with Hofstad needing either a point deduction or a stoppage, O’Rourke continued to get the better of the action, with four of the judges giving every round

The victory saw the 28-year-old qualify for the 75kg semi-finals on Saturday, where she is set to face a former world champion in China’s Lina Wang at 1.15pm.

Then an hour later, her medal-winning performance was matched by 19-year-old Patsy Joyce from Mullingar, who beat Uzbekistan’s Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov on a 3-2 split decision in the 55kg class.

Joyce had been left with a bad cut over his left eye from his round of 16 win yesterday, which was a concern entering this contest, but despite the fight being a scrappy affair, the cut did not open.

Joyce boxed off the back foot throughout, as Mirzakhalilov applied pressure, and the Mullingar native needed to win the final round to secure the decision.

After another highly competitive three minutes, the teenager was announced as the winner by the slimmest possible margin.

He will now box Spain’s Rafael Lozano Serrano at 2.15pm in the semi-finals on Saturday, with the winner going on to fight for gold on Sunday.