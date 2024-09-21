Daniel Dubois retains IBF title after fifth-round stoppage of Anthony Joshua.

Daniel Dubois lands with a left against Anthony Joshua during the IBF World Heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Daniel Dubois has retained his IBF world heavyweight title with a fifth-round knock-out of Anthony Joshua.

Once Oasis’ Liam Gallagher had warmed up the crowd with a live set of three songs, the British rivals engaged in a dramatic opening round that ended with Joshua being saved by the bell.

Dubois was on the front foot and looking to land the more purposeful shots, his aggressive use of the head resulting in two warnings.

But at the end of the round he caught Joshua with a savage overhand right that floored the challenger and just as he returned to his feet, the bell sounded.

It was a dramatic start and the fireworks continued into the second round which saw Joshua in full survival mode, desperately clinging on to the underdog as he looked to find the finishing shot.

Dubois was guilty of being too frantic in his eagerness to end the night early but in the third round he had Joshua down again, a left hook causing his legs to buckle beneath him.

A standing eight count was followed by the bell and as the fourth round got under way Joshua was floored for the third time, although he protested that it was not a legitimate knock-down.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, looked shell-shocked and his worst fears were realised in an extraordinary fifth round.

Dubois was momentarily stunned by two right hands and just as Joshua looked to pile on the pressure, the 34-year-old was caught by successive right hands himself and he was down again, this time unable to beat the count.