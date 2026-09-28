Athletics

Dublin Marathon to be shown live on TG4 in first broadcast of event since 2011

Race will take place on October 25th with 22,500 runners taking part

The 2026 Irish Life Dublin Marathon will be broadcast live and free-to-air on TG4 on Sunday October 25th. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
The 2026 Irish Life Dublin Marathon will be broadcast live and free-to-air on TG4 on Sunday October 25th. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Ian O'Riordan
Mon Sept 28 2026 - 12:042 MIN READ

Next month’s Irish Life Dublin Marathon will be broadcast live on TG4, marking the event’s return to terrestrial television for the first time since 2011.

It follows a new partnership between the Dublin Marathon Group and TG4 to provide live and free-to-air coverage to audiences across Ireland and also worldwide via the TG4 Player.

Set for Sunday October 25th, the event is a 22,500 participant sell out, and the live broadcast is part of a series of investments by the Dublin Marathon Group to further develop the event and increase the reach of marathon day.

“Bringing the Irish Life Dublin Marathon live and free-to-air has been an important ambition for us,” said Seán Ó Ríain, CEO of Dublin Marathon Group. “And we’re delighted to be working in partnership with TG4 to make that happen in 2026.

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“For the Dublin Marathon Group, this is a significant investment in the event and in how we bring marathon day to more people. We want to continue investing in ways that enhance the experience for runners, supporters and the wider community, while also growing the profile and reach of the Dublin Marathon at home and internationally.

“As we celebrate the 45th running and look towards the 50th Dublin Marathon, this partnership with TG4 is another important step in how we continue to develop the event for the years ahead.”

The Dublin Marathon was last covered live on RTÉ television in 2011, when supported by then title sponsors the National Lottery, although that was discontinued after one year. In recent years the event was live streamed via the Dublin Marathon YouTube channel.

TG4’s live coverage will begin at 8.00am, with Gráinne McElwain presenting the coverage, joined by former international athletes Rory Chesser and Mary Cullen, with commentary from Ronan Duggan and Olympian Michelle Finn.

“At TG4, we are committed to bringing major live sporting events to the widest possible audience,” said Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, Head of Sport at TG4. “Dublin Marathon has established itself as one of the great occasions in the Irish sporting calendar, bringing together elite athletes, thousands of participants and supporters from across the country and beyond.

“We are also delighted that, through the TG4 Player, audiences around the world will have the opportunity to follow the action live from Dublin.”

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Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan is an Irish Times sports journalist writing on athletics