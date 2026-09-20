Why World Athletics are bringing elite and recreational runners closer together

Sebastian Coe gave nothing away this week when he said there was no one reason to explain why London’s bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships had failed. The decision to award the event to Nairobi, a first for Kenya and indeed any African nation, had left some people wondering whether this should be considered a great surprise.

Well, yes and no.

For Coe, entering his final year as president of World Athletics, a role he’s held since 2015, the London bid undoubtedly pulled on some heartstrings. Especially given the fact in a previous role, he helped mastermind London’s successful bid for the 2012 Olympics. Which most people would agree went down quite well.

Nairobi won out over rival candidates London and Rome, while Munich, also in the bidding, was awarded the 2031 championships. Coe did say the 26-member World Athletics Council had to consider all 214 member federations when announcing their preferred choice last Tuesday morning.

“What I can tell you is that, yes, of course, we see the historical, groundbreaking nature of taking the World Athletics Championships to Africa, but that alone is not the basis upon the decision,” he said. “It was made across budgets, it was made across financial government guarantees, it was made across the growth potential of the sport.”

Fair enough, but there was one element of the London bid which it did not lose on. A joint venture between UK Athletics, London Marathon Events and the Great Run Company, the bid had highlighted plans to stage a series of mass-participation running events around the 2029 World Championships, including the marathon. It would have afforded so-called recreational runners the chance to share some of the exact same experiences as the running elite.

World Athletics have already made this a central strategy in their attempt to maximise the growth potential of road running, on both a participation and spectator level. They believe this approach can further drive interest and revenue across the sport. The international governing body is, in other words, breaking down the distance between elite and recreational runners.

Which is why this weekend’s World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen features three distances for men and women – the mile, 5km, and half marathon – with a total overall entry of just over 65,000 runners. Strictly speaking, only 496 of those can be considered elite, making up the international entry, while all the rest can essentially decide for themselves what their level is.

“Do you want to line up behind the start line of a true World Championship?” asks the event website. “We have the city, an amazing crowd, and three courses built for champions. And you can be part of it!”

Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, said Nairobi's bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships was successful for various reasons. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Beginning with Saturday’s mile and 5km, the elite starts for men and women will be followed a minute later by the mass-participation starts, featuring 10,000 runners in the mile and 20,000 in the 5km. Similarly with Sunday’s half marathon, the elite race is followed by 35,000 runners (all those places were decided by lottery and sold out months ago).

There is an obvious appetite for all of this. Not just by virtue of the Danish capital also offering some fast and attractive running courses. The men’s elite 5km features Olympic 5,000m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway and Olympic 10,000m champion Jimmy Gressier from France, among others, so for many of the recreational runners in Copenhagen, this is the chance to properly measure up.

World Athletics have also said this weekend’s Copenhagen event “presents an excellent opportunity for hosts to harness the prevailing high demand and revenues attached to mass participation to strengthen its road-running profile globally”. On Friday, Coe described it as an “extraordinary demonstration of humanity in running”.

Lots of road-running events have been taking this approach for many years. All of the big city marathons naturally feature the same elite and mass-participation starts. This includes the Dublin Marathon, which since 2003 has also doubled as the National Marathon Championships.

Sunday’s Irish Life Dublin Half Marathon in the Phoenix Park, which sold out its 8,000 entries in record time last May, is also doubling up as the Dublin Championship race this year. This event was originally set up in 2002 as part of a countdown series to the Dublin Marathon, at a time when the event was still struggling for numbers, across elite and recreational runners. Not anymore.

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe crosses the line to win the 2026 Men's London Marathon in a world-record time. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Next year’s London Marathon has also announced plans for a two-day event in April, allowing for around 100,000 runners in all, with the elite men and women starting on separate days. This is being billed as a once-off event, although it may well turn out to be the model for all big city marathons to follow.

Part of the fun of the London Marathon earlier this year, which attracted a record 59,830 runners, was that all participants could say they participated in the race that saw the two-hour barrier broken for the first time. Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe finished in a time of 1:59:30.

World Athletics have also announced that after the 2029 World Championships in Nairobi, the marathon will have its own championship event from 2030. Athens is being considered as the first host city, over the original marathon course, again with a mass-participation race to go along with the championship itself.

Still, Coe will have been acutely aware of why the decision to award Nairobi the championships was a surprise to some. Especially given it came against the backdrop of Kenya’s dismal doping record over the last decade, with 318 of their athletes banned since Coe set up the Athletics Integrity Unit in 2017.

He’ll know, too, that Nairobi will present a different challenge for distance runners, given the city sits at an altitude of 1,612 metres, almost exactly a mile high. It’s not yet clear if there are any plans to stage a mass-participation running event around Nairobi 2029, but trust me, at that high altitude, it’s best left to the elites only.