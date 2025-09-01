Three more athletes have been added to Ireland’s squad for this month’s World Championships in Toyko, bringing the total number to 28, the largest team the country has sent to the championships.

Bandon AC’s Laura Nicholson will compete in the 1500m, Efrem Gidey in 10,000m, and Bantry’s Darragh McElhinney (5000m) have been included in the final selection.

Sophie Becker, already listed for both the mixed and women’s 4x400m relay, has been added to the individual 400m.

Among those already selected were Paris Olympians Sarah Healy (1,500m), Kate O’Connor (heptathlon), Mark English (800m), Nicola Tuthill (hammer), and Sharlene Mawdsley (women’s 400m, mixed 4x400m relay and women’s 4x400m relay).

Rhasidat Adeleke will not take part after she made the decision to end her season a few weeks ago.

Irish team for World Athletics Championships:

Sarah Healy (Women’s 1500m)

Laura Nicholson (Women’s 1500m)

Mark English (Men’s 800m)

Sarah Lavin (Women’s 100m Hurdles)

Sophie O’Sullivan (Women’s 1500m)

Sharlene Mawdsley (Women’s 400m, Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay)

Cathal Doyle (Men’s 1500m)

Cian McPhillips (Men’s 800m)

Andrew Coscoran (Men’s 1,500m & 5,000m)

Kate O’Connor (Women’s Heptathlon)

Nicola Tuthill (Women’s Hammer Throw)

Brian Fay (Men’s 5,000m)

Darragh McElhinney (Men’s 5,000m)

Efrem Gidey (Men’s 10,000m)

David Kenny (Men’s 20km Race Walk)

Oisin Lane (Men’s 35km Race Walk)

Eric Favors (Men’s Shot Put)

Fionnuala McCormack (Women’s Marathon)

Hiko Tonosa (Men’s Marathon)

Peter Lynch (Men’s Marathon)

Sophie Becker (Women’s 400m, Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay)

Rachel McCann (Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay)

Jack Raftery (Mixed 4x400m Relay)

Conor Kelly (ixed 4x400m Relay)

Cillín Greene (Mixed 4x400m Relay)

Cliodhna Manning (Women’s 4x400m Relay)

Michelle Duggan (Women’s 4x400m Relay)

Jenna Breen (Women’s 4x400m Relay)

*Erin Friel (Women’s 4x400m Relay – Non travelling reserve)

*Ciaran Carthy (Mixed 4x400m Relay – Non travelling reserve)