Rhasidat Adeleke pulls out of Irish women’s 4x400m relays at World Championships

A statement from Athletics Ireland has confirmed that Rhasidat Adeleke will not be running with the Irish women’s 4x400m Relay on the closing days of the World Championships in Budapest.

“Team management, with a duty of care to all athletes in mind, and in consultation with Adeleke and her coach, and AAI’s medical team, have confirmed the decision.”

The 20-year-old made history this season becoming the first Irishwoman to break 50 seconds in the 400m, winning the NCAA Division One title in the event, before finishing fourth in Wednesday’s World Championship final.

Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport A.C.), Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrocks A.C.), Roisin Harrison (Emerald A.C.), Kelly McGrory (Tir Chonaill A.C.) and Niamh Murray (Bray Runners) all remain available for selection ahead of tomorrow evening’s heats.

READ MORE

The starting quartet and running order will be confirmed by Saturday morning.

The Irish team will be looking to produce another strong performance and then look towards securing Olympic qualification at next May’s World Relay Championships in the Bahamas, where 14 of the 16 available spots will be filled.