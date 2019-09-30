Added Time: Rugby World Cup gloom, and John Delaney cheer

A pall falls over a stilled nation, the last of the early autumn warmth gone from the air. Ireland have lost to Japan in the Rugby World Cup and all hope has gone. Let’s get through this one as best we can, yeah?

Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey call in from Kobe to pick through the entrails of the latest World Cup disaster. Was it the tactics? Was it the lack of Johnny Sextons? Where do we go from here?

On a slightly cheerier note, John Delaney is finally an ex-FAI employee. Emmet Malone is in studio to walk us through the terms of the divorce and to lay out exactly why Delaney’s pay-off is in the region of half a million euro.

Just to complete the trifecta, Ian O’Riordan has been watching his beloved World Athletics Championships in despair as the plainly unfit for purpose host city of Doha continues to claim victims.

All this plus a timely World Cup haiku in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

