Ireland set off on road to next year’s World Cup

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Here starts a busy old 12-ish months for the Irish rugby team. First up, this evening’s Nations Championship game against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium, which Gerry Thornley previews. This road may eventually lead to our appearance in the World Cup final in Sydney in 53 weeks’ time. Look, we can but dream. But for said dream to be realised, or even for us to get past the quarter-finals, Nathan Johns suggests “there are multiple areas of improvement required”. He takes you through them.

Dan Sheehan doesn’t dispute that plenty of issues need fixing, the hooker captaining Ireland for the fourth time tonight in the continuing absence of Caelan Doris. Joe McCarthy, meanwhile, offers nothing but respect for Argentina’s abilities. “They’re proper proud, so many talented players. They can put together the best string of phases in the world.” And after almost a year since his last appearance for Ireland, calf injuries blighting him, Andrew Porter is hell-bent on making up for lost time.

Conor Murray likes the look of the team Andy Farrell has picked for the challenge, one that has “an encouraging mix of established men and fresh talent”. In his column, he also welcomes the choice of Noel McNamara as Leo Cullen’s successor. “Leinster saw fit to hire a Munster man.”

In football, Gavin Cooney heard Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson reflect on a trying last international window due to events around those games against Israel, but one that he says has made the squad “more united than ever”.

Hallgrímsson has named a 24-strong squad for the final round of Nations League games against Austria and Kosovo, and revealed that Séamus Coleman will take on a “hybrid role” in the camp.

Ahead of Sunday’s FAI Cup final between Derry City and Waterford, Gavin, on a visit to Waterford, found proof that “football can indeed be the stuff of high art”.

And back on the international front, Cristiano Ronaldo announced he’s hanging up his Portugal boots. “His has been a great career, but it would have been greater had it been a little shorter,” writes Jonathan Wilson, who reckons the fella has resembled “late-period Elvis in Las Vegas” of late.

In Gaelic games, Donegal great Michael Murphy has announced his retirement from intercounty football, and in golf, Philip Reid has news on Rory McIlroy’s hopes of a triumph in Abu Dhabi hardly being helped by a two-shot penalty in yesterday’s opening round. In racing, Brian O’Connor looks at how “volatile ground conditions are the new weather reality” for courses around the country and beyond.

And in athletics, Ian O’Riordan looks through analysis of the recent Dublin Marathon, 18,950 of the 19,190 starters finishing the event. If the 240 want to try again, the ballot entry for next year’s race opens next Thursday.

TV Watch: Sky Sports Golf continues its live coverage of the Abu Dhabi Championship until 1pm today and you can see the highlights of the second round at 7pm. Everton host Coventry in the Premier League at 8pm (Sky Sports Premier League) and at 8.10pm, Ireland meet Argentina in the Nations Championship at the Aviva Stadium (Virgin Media One and UTV).