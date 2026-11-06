Ireland primed for Argentina challenge and a chance to start restoring old order

Nations Championship: Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, Friday, 8.10pm – Live Virgin Media One and UTV

When the dust has settled on next year’s World Cup, the result of this game will likely be a footnote in history. Another autumnal clash with Argentina given questionable additional meaning by a cobbled together tournament structure. Yet, if this Ireland team is to boldly go where no Irish team has gone before, then this month’s four-match international window feels like it should be the start of something.

That has been the message from Andy Farrell and Dan Sheehan. This team is behind where it was four years ago after the statement series win in New Zealand.

“We were world number one four years ago, now we’re sitting at third,” said Farrell. “You can talk whether we should be fourth, fifth, third or second. It’s not really relevant. But there’s a realisation of where we’re at within the group and where we need to get to. And we’re not there yet, but that’s the exciting part.”

There are few excuses. Save for Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Garry Ringrose, Farrell has a fairly full hand. Sean Jansen’s emergence soothes the loss of Ireland’s go-to number eights and the return of Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird and Mack Hansen sprinkles power, athleticism and stardust through the team.

Ireland are primed for the November Tests. They’re at home, and Friday’s game could go some way to defining their month. Beat Argentina and Fiji next Saturday, and the game against South Africa inches into bonus territory. But lose to Los Pumas and the month could become a setback.

Casey and Timoney to start against Argentina Listen | 34:08

After all, Ireland have beaten Argentina in all 11 meetings in Dublin, but that makes them a more prized scalp given the visitors have won away to every other Tier 1 country.

Felipe Contepomi’s team have won three of their last 10 fixtures, and the bookies have them at 10-point underdogs, 11/4 to win. But Argentina were 15-point underdogs and 17/2 to beat the Lions in Dublin 18 months ago. On that occasion, they sent Farrell’s tourists on their way to Australia with a 28-24 defeat. Seven of the Argentina players who lined out in that game are set to feature on Friday, including Julián Montoya.

“It’s certainly referenced in my mind, because they’re a bloody good team,” said Farrell. “I’m sure it registered in the minds of the players who were involved as well because the game tells its own story really.

“The Lions played some good rugby that day, but if you make too many errors against a side that’s got so many fantastic athletes, they’ll hit you on the break and you’ll be under your posts before you know it. There’s a lesson in that.”

Argentina Head Coach Felipe Contepomi. Photograph: Nick Elliott

Contepomi has made 12 changes from their draw at home to Australia in September, but this is arguably a stronger side – any team would benefit from the return of world-class Toulouse fullback Juan Cruz Mallía.

Argentina were also 11-point underdogs and rated 4/1 to beat Ireland in Dublin two years ago when Mallía’s brilliant try saw them recover from a 22-9 deficit to leave Ireland hanging on for a three-point win in the end.

[ Rugby ‘They’re proper proud and talented’: Joe McCarthy looks ahead to Argentina clash in DublinOpens in new window ]

They have some inventive strike plays off the first and second phase under the influence of ex-Highlanders attack coach Kendrick Lynn. Their defensive mindset may well receive a boost from Contepomi co-opting Shaun Edwards on to the coaching ticket, and they are exceptional at transitioning into attack off turnovers from anywhere on the pitch.

“This is top of the bus,” Farrell said of the opening November Test. “They’re always unbelievably hard to beat. On any given day, they can beat anyone in the world. They’ve proven that time and again.

“I’ve got a lot of time for Felipe. I think he’s doing a fantastic job along with the coaching staff. They’ll get a bounce from Shaun coming in as well and a few players coming back into the squad who were rested over the season. They’ve grown a little bit of depth and competition there as well. This is top-drawer side coming on Friday night.”

[ Dan Sheehan confident Ireland can raise the bar for Nations Championship run-inOpens in new window ]

There’s also the possibility of another World Cup quarter-final meeting next year. If Argentina win Pool C ahead of Fiji, Spain and Canada, and Ireland top Pool D, ahead of Scotland, Uruguay and Portugal, and both win their respective Round of 16 ties against third-placed qualifiers, they will meet in the last eight in Brisbane on October 31st.

Whether a potential quarter-final could be impacted by the result of this game is a moot point, but a win could kick-start this Irish team’s evolution from a good side into a very good one.

This is the fifth anniversary of Sheehan’s debut against Japan. A week later, he played the last half-hour against Argentina in what is his only previous game against the Pumas.

Nick Timoney, Dan Sheehan and Robert Baloucoune. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“We were only watching clips of it last week,” Sheehan said of the 2021 game. “I looked like a baby in it. But those were brilliant times and I always try to go back to that mindset of just being grateful to be in this jersey and representing my family, the country.”

It’s not a sell-out, but that’s not a negative for the captain.

“I think we feel the love from the people and we need to make sure that we put on a show and show how much it means to us to be representing them on the field.

“We’ve talked about what the little kid in the crowd thinks of us and what they’re aspiring to be. That’s our role as players, putting on a performance for them.”

The timing would be opportune too.

IRELAND: H Keenan; R Baloucoune, R Henshaw, S McCloskey, M Hansen; S Prendergast, C Casey; A Porter, D Sheehan (capt), T Furlong, J McCarthy, T Beirne, R Baird, N Timoney, S Jansen. Replacements: R Kelleher, T O’Toole, S Illo, J Ryan, J van der Flier, J Gibson-Park, C Frawley, B Aki.

ARGENTINA: JC Mallia; B Delguy, J Piccardo, S Chocobares, M Carreras; T Albornoz, G Garcia; B Wenger, J Montoya (capt), F Morena; G Petti, P Rubiolo; JM Gonzalez, M Kremer, P Matera. Replacements: L Oviedo, M Vivas, J Sclavi, E Elias, JM Scelzo, S Benitez Cruz, G Prisciantelli, L Cinti.

Referee: L Pearce (Eng).

Forecast: Ireland to win.