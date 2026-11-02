Irish cricketer tests positive for banned substance

Ireland's Rebecca Stokell during the T20 International Tri-Series match against Pakistan at Castle Avenue Cricket Ground in Dublin in May. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ireland cricketer Rebecca Stokell tested positive for a banned substance during this year’s women’s T20 World Cup.

Stokell, a middle-order batter, says the failed test came from the use of prescription medication, adding the substance was “not performance related in any way”. Nonetheless, she acknowledged she did not comply with regulations.

The 26-year-old has entered into a voluntary suspension while the International Cricket Council (ICC) – the sport’s governing body and organiser of the T20 World Cup – completes its investigation.

Cricket Ireland has said a longer suspension is “likely” as a result of the failed test.

According to the ICC, Stokell returned an adverse finding on June 23rd, the same day Ireland were beaten by Sri Lanka in Bristol. The substance that triggered the positive test result has not yet been disclosed.

Stokell subsequently admitted to the violation and began her suspension on October 23rd pending the outcome of the ICC’s disciplinary process, which remains ongoing.

“I fully accept my mistake and have voluntarily entered into a period of suspension ahead of the findings being returned,” said Stokell. “While this was not performance related in any way, I understand that I am responsible for following the anti-doping guidelines and I hope that I can be back playing for Ireland as soon as possible.”

Cricket Ireland’s director of high performance Gaeme West said: “While we feel very sorry for Rebecca and have provided the level of support appropriate in these circumstances, this incident does serve as a reminder to all our international players that the anti-doping rules are in place to protect both the sport and the athletes themselves.

“All players must adhere to the standards and responsibilities expected, and we will continue to educate our players regularly on these matters and why they are important.”

Given Stokell’s suspension came into effect in October, she was free to play in the last group game of the T20 World Cup, a first win in the tournament for Ireland. She also appeared in series against the West Indies and England later in the summer.