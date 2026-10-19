‘If we do that, we’ll win’: Connacht backs coach clear on what’s needed to beat Zebre

Will Connors has returned to training and is available for Friday's URC game against Zebre at the Dexcom. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Connacht will be aiming to build on their thrilling Champions Cup victory over Saracens when they return to United Rugby Championship (URC) action against Zebre in Galway on Friday.

Backs coach Gerard Mullen is taking nothing for granted against the Italian visitors despite their position at the bottom of the URC table.

“Friday is an opportunity for us to kick on again and hopefully get a win at home,” he says. “Our focus is having a better and higher level of performance.

“Saturday against Saracens was great . . . but we have to be better again.

“We’re still nowhere near where we know we can be and get to. We’ve got to keep pushing the envelope. We definitely left scores out there against Saracens. We could have been more ruthless and we conceded a couple of scores we were unhappy about. It’s just about trying to grow our game the whole time.”

Connacht have been boosted by the return of several key players to full training, including Will Connors, Dave Heffernan and Harry West, who are all available for selection.

However, Shane Jennings and Thomas Connolly are undergoing graduated return-to-play protocols and are ruled out, while there are no updates on Dylan Tierney-Martin, Ben Murphy, Hugh Gavin and Byron Ralston.

Mullen, a former Clongowes player who coached at Harlequins for several years, says Connacht cannot take Zebre for granted.

“In some ways, they are the harder games [against a team struggling] because they’re going to come here and throw the kitchen sink at us, he says. ”So for us, it’s about really sticking to our systems and processes, while also taking it up another level from the win over Saracens.

“If we do that, we’ll win the game. So, in terms of a sharp training week, we need to get our contact skills on point. If we do, we’ll cause problems.”

The Italian side plays an unstructured game, which could cause difficulties for Connacht.

“We know it’s not going to come easy,” adds Mullen. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s quite close for large parts of the game. But if we stick in there and keep pounding, we’ll be able to get the job done.”