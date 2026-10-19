Odds in Eugenio Chacarra’s favour as Race to Dubai reaches final stretch

Europe captain Luke Donald’s foresight in including Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra among the potential Ryder Cup players invited for a site visit at Adare Manor a day after last month’s Irish Open was, it would seem already, an inspired move.

Chacarra’s victory in the DP World India Championship – his third success of the season on the European Tour – brought with it the twin benefits of leapfrogging him to the top of Ryder Cup qualifying as well as to the top of the Race to Dubai standing with just three tournaments remaining.

Nobody has been on a hotter streak than the 26-year-old in recent weeks having followed up his third-place finish at the French Open with second at the Spanish Open before his victory in India, moving him up to a career-best 39th in the world rankings.

“It makes my job a bit harder going into the last two events,” said Rory McIlroy of his quest to claim the Harry Vardon Trophy for a record-equalling eighth time by winning the order of merit. Adding further difficulty to the aim is the fact the Northern Irishman will only contest the last two tournaments in the United Arab Emirates, opting to sit out this week’s Genesis Championship.

In contrast, Chacarra is intent on maintaining momentum, heading straight on to South Korea, where he will have the opportunity to increase his Race to Dubai lead in the absence of his two closest challengers; Patrick Reed in second and McIlroy third.

Previously ranked second in the world as an amateur, Chacarra joined LIV in 2022 but left at the 2024 season and full status on the DP World Tour after winning last year’s Hero Indian Open.

“I know what I’m capable of,” Chacarra said after his latest success, having also taken wins at the Italian Open and KLM Open earlier this season. “I was one of the best amateurs in the world and I wanted to be one of the best professional players in the world.

Eugenio Chacarra during the DP World India Championship in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Luke Walker/Getty images

“I work really hard. I’ve got a great team surrounding me, they’re always trying to make me better, and I think we’ve been doing a great job. Great, hard work, and it’s paying off, and I’m really thankful for it.”

He added the result in Delhi came in spite of “playing with my B-game and not feeling the best”, with a stiff neck and a recent toe break having little impact on his title charge in Delhi.

“To be able to win against this kind of field is something that gives me a lot of motivation to keep working so we can win bigger and bigger events in the future.

“When I left LIV, I wanted to be in Majors, be in Ryder Cups, win tournaments on the DP World Tour, be on the PGA Tour. That’s what I dream of since I was little.

“I believe in myself. I believe I can be one of the best players in the world, and that’s what I wake up every single morning dreaming of, being one of the best players in the world and contending in Majors.”

Chacarra’s climb up the world rankings will bring with it an invite to next year’s Masters, and likely the other Majors, as well as a PGA Tour card.

“It feels great,” Chacarra said of his place atop the Race to Dubai rankings, leading Reed and McIlroy by 618 and 948 points respectively.

“There are two big events with a lot of points, and I’ve got two of the best players in the world coming against me now. Rory and Patrick [are] behind me, fairly close, so I need to keep working and getting better and hopefully I can get it done in Dubai.”

But suddenly, the odds are stacked in his favour.