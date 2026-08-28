Finn Lynch tumbles from top 10 at ILCA 7 World Championship

Finn Lynch suffered a difficult day of racing on Friday at the ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship, falling outside the top 10 having been second at the outset of the day.

On the fourth day of racing at Dún Laoghaire, Friday’s opening Gold Fleet race saw a number of sailors jump the line, Lynch among them, forcing him to restart.

Despite recovering a number of places by the finish, the 30-year-old could only manage 33rd, dropping him to an overall seventh.

There was no turnaround in fortune for the Carlow man in the second race, his 43rd-place finish leaving him 13th overall.

Lynch returns for the remaining two Gold Fleet races on Saturday with a top-10 finish still within his grasp.

Ewan McMahon was also caught at the line in Friday’s first race, but a strong second race, finishing 14th, saw him up to an overall 33rd.

Ryan Lo of Singapore leads the Gold Fleet, with Britain’s Michael Beckett in second and Hungary’s Jonatán Vadnai third.