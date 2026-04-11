Daniel Wiffen wins 400m title at Irish Open in Bangor

Daniel Wiffen after winning the men's 400m freestyle title at the Irish Open Swimming Championships. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Daniel Wiffen claimed his second national title of the week in the men’s 400m freestyle at the Irish Open Swimming Championships in Bangor on Saturday.

The 800m Olympic champions won in 3:49.35 ahead of his twin brother Nathan, who shared silver with Cormac Rynn after they both touched the wall in 3:54.12.

Meanwhile, John Shortt, Jack Kelly and Mona McSharry completed clean sweeps of their respective strokes.

Shortt won the men’s 200m backstroke in a new Irish record of 1:55.70 to add to his 50m and 100m titles from earlier in the week, his National Centre Limerick colleagues Neddie Irwin and Emmet Cousins second and third respectively.

Kelly was first home in the men’s 100m breaststroke, setting a new championships record of 59.90 after his triumphs in the 50m and 200m breaststroke.

And Olympic bronze medallist McSharry clocked 1:06.27 in the women’s 100m breaststroke ahead of Ellie McCarthy in second (1:07.60) and Eimear Doyle in third (1:10.52). The Sligo swimmer set a new Irish record on her way to winning the 200m title on Friday after earning the 50m title on Thursday.

Ellen Walshe claimed her fourth national title of the week, touching the wall in 4:12.54 to win the women’s 400m freestyle, adding to her wins in the 400m individual medley and the 100m and 200m butterfly.