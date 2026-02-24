Sport

Ireland drawn with hosts England for this summer’s Women’s T20 World Cup

Ireland will also face Scotland, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies in Group B

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Ireland captain Gaby Lewis. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Tue Feb 24 2026 - 14:221 MIN READ

Ireland have been drawn alongside hosts England and Scotland in this summer’s Women’s T20 World Cup. New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies will also compete in Group B.

Ireland will open their tournament with a match against Scotland at Old Trafford on Saturday, June 13th at 10.30am before facing England at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday, June 16th at 6.30pm.

They will face New Zealand at the same venue on Friday, June 19th (6.30pm) before two games at the County Ground in Bristol against Sri Lanka (Tuesday, June 23rd at 2.30pm) and West Indies (Saturday, June 27th at 2.30pm).

Reacting to the draw, Ireland captain Gaby Lewis said: “There are some eye-catching fixtures there. Playing England in their back yard should be a brilliant moment, and we know we’ve beaten a few of the other teams in our group recently, too, so we’re looking forward to getting our preparations under way with the knowledge of who we will be facing.

READ MORE

What happens to Kilkenny in the league matters beyond the county and province

England v Ireland: Jamison Gibson-Park played in preview mode, spotting chances a nanosecond before anyone else

Five things we learned from the Six Nations weekend

Kobe McDonald makes statement Mayo debut: Five things we learned from the weekend’s GAA

“It’s also brilliant to hear about all of the Ireland supporters planning to make the trip over to support us. We always have great support but with the ease of getting to these grounds, we’re hoping it will be even better than ever before.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone