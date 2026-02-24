Ireland drawn with hosts England for this summer’s Women’s T20 World Cup

Ireland have been drawn alongside hosts England and Scotland in this summer’s Women’s T20 World Cup. New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies will also compete in Group B.

Ireland will open their tournament with a match against Scotland at Old Trafford on Saturday, June 13th at 10.30am before facing England at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday, June 16th at 6.30pm.

They will face New Zealand at the same venue on Friday, June 19th (6.30pm) before two games at the County Ground in Bristol against Sri Lanka (Tuesday, June 23rd at 2.30pm) and West Indies (Saturday, June 27th at 2.30pm).

Reacting to the draw, Ireland captain Gaby Lewis said: “There are some eye-catching fixtures there. Playing England in their back yard should be a brilliant moment, and we know we’ve beaten a few of the other teams in our group recently, too, so we’re looking forward to getting our preparations under way with the knowledge of who we will be facing.

“It’s also brilliant to hear about all of the Ireland supporters planning to make the trip over to support us. We always have great support but with the ease of getting to these grounds, we’re hoping it will be even better than ever before.”