Bangladesh win final T20 clash to wrap up series win over Ireland

Tanzid Hasan made an unbeaten 55 as Bangladesh beat Ireland by eight wickets in Chattogram to wrap up a 2-1 series win in the T20 series. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images

At Chattogram: Ireland 117 (19.5 ovs) (P Stirling 38, G Dockrell 19, T Tector 17; M Rahman 3-11, R Hossain 3-21, S Islam 2-21) lost to Bangladesh 119-2 (13.4 ovs) (T Hasan 55no, P Hossain Emon 33no) by 8 wkts. Bangladesh win series 2-1.

Tanzid Hasan hit an unbeaten half-century to help guide Bangladesh to an eight-wicket win over Ireland in Chattogram to secure the three-match Twenty20 series.

Ireland, who won the toss and decided to bat, had been dismissed for 117 in the final over. Captain Paul Stirling was the leading scorer on 38 as pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain both took three wickets.

Bangladesh lost opener Saif Hassan (19) and then captain Litton Das (7) to sit at 48 for two after six overs.

However, Tanzid’s fine 55 from 36 balls – with four boundaries and three sixes – then anchored his side home alongside Parvez Hossain Emon (33 not out) at 119 for two in the 14th over as Bangladesh wrapped up a 2-1 series win.