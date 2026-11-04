IRFU urges ‘extreme caution’ when purchasing tickets after increase in fraudulent sales

Ireland play Argentina in the Aviva Stadium on Friday, the first of four Nations Championship matches in this international window. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The IRFU has issued a statement urging supporters to exercise “extreme caution” when purchasing tickets after a significant increase in fraudulent digital ticket sales for upcoming Ireland matches.

It says it has received a growing number of inquiries from supporters who have purchased tickets through unauthorised websites and advertisements, particularly promoted through social media.

The IRFU reminds supporters that the only authorised sources for tickets are the Irish Rugby Account Manager platform through Ticketmaster and Ticketmaster itself. It says no other ticket resale or ticketing website is authorised to sell tickets.

Supporters who believe they may have purchased fraudulent tickets are encouraged to contact their bank or card provider immediately to explore options for reversing or disputing the transaction as well as reporting to An Garda Síochána.

“We are seeing an increase in reports from supporters who have unknowingly purchased fraudulent digital tickets through websites and social media advertisements that appear legitimate at first glance,” Aoife Clarke, the IRFU director of communications said.

“Unfortunately, these sites can be highly convincing and often appear prominently through online advertising and social media channels. We are urging supporters to purchase tickets only through Ticketmaster or Ticketmaster’s Irish Rugby Account Manager. If a website claims to have Irish Rugby tickets available but is not one of these authorised sources, supporters should avoid making a purchase.

“We understand how disappointing and frustrating this situation can be for supporters who are excited about attending an Ireland match. Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to ticket fraud should contact their bank as soon as possible and seek advice on recovering any funds paid.

“If supporters have reason to believe their tickets are not genuine, we would strongly encourage them not to travel to Aviva Stadium on match day in the expectation of gaining entry. Taking action early is the best way to avoid further inconvenience and disappointment.”

Ireland play Argentina in the Aviva Stadium on Friday, the first of four Nations Championship matches in this international window.