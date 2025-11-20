Rassie Erasmus opens up possibility of Springboks reunion with Jacques Nienaber

Rassie Erasmus has admitted that he and South African rugby would be amenable to the idea of Jacques Nienaber returning to the Springbok fold when his contract with Leinster expires in July 2027.

Nienaber’s close friendship with Erasmus dates back to their time doing military service together in the early 2000s before Nienaber joined the Free State Cheetahs as a strength and conditioning coach under the current Springboks head coach.

Erasmus and Nienaber were prompted to return home from Munster after attending Ireland’s record 38-3 win over the Springboks in November 2017 and both having been a part of South Africa’s two World Cup wins in 2019 and 2023, there seems every likelihood of them teaming up together again.

Speaking to SuperSport in South Africa this week, Nienaber admitted: “I miss the Springboks. I really miss the group, and one never knows. From my side, I must make sure that I am still relevant enough and continue to evolve.”

Erasmus, when asked about the possibility of Nienaber after announcing his Springboks side to face Ireland on Thursday, admitted: “I had lunch with him yesterday, we always see each other whenever there’s an opportunity. When he comes to South Africa or we flew over here.

“We would never want to ruin his relationship and reputation here in Ireland, but if Jacques tells me, or Ireland allow him to consult in the year of 2027, and we have the money to afford him in that year, there’s no egos in our management coaching team. A brain like him will …

“But I think the Irish might also use him, or the English might use him if he’s got that. I don’t know what his contacts say exactly, but yes, we will have a look at that.”

As expected, Erasmus has restored the bulk of the refreshed side which put France to the sword by 32-17 in Paris with 14 players for more than half the game. The only two exceptions are Ruan Nortje replacing the suspended Lood de Jager, who was red-carded in the Stade de France, and Canan Moodie, who comes in for Kurt-Lee Arendse on the right wing, with Cheslin Kolbe moving across to the left. Leinster’s RG Snyman will win his 50th cap off the bench.

The clear impression is that the Springboks have prioritised this tour and especially beating France and Ireland. But Erasmus refuted the idea that this game meant something more to him personally.

“Well, if it’s about me, then we’re totally talking about the wrong things,” he said, adding it was more about “this team and what they represent and all the people in South Africa.”

He added: “I’ve always noticed it’s nice and spicy when people can build it up as this thing between me and Ireland. I think if you talk to most of the Irish coaches and people – maybe not the pundits so much, I don’t think they enjoy me so much. But I think if you talk to the players, I’ve got no two ways about it that the things that I learned here in Ireland was something that ‘I want to take this back to South Africa’, and I think I’ve been quoted many times on that.”

Erasmus was in the South African team which beat Ireland 27-13 at the old Lansdowne Road in November 1998, when fellow flanker Bobby Skinstad was the star turn, but of this playing squad only Eben Etzebeth has been part of a winning team in Dublin, namely the 16-12 win in November 2012.

“I’m not going to lie to you and say it doesn’t come up. I did win here as a player, but that was many years ago. So that doesn’t count,” he said, also noting defeats at the venue as head coach of Munster in the Pro 12 final against the Scarlets and Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens, as well as the Ireland’s 19-16 win three years ago.

“It’s not revenge. It’s a nice competitive environment with a team that’s always been the last two years in the top one to four in the world and it’s excitement where there’s something we haven’t done. And let’s go and try and do it.”

Although noting the tight margins between the two sides in recent years, Erasmus doesn’t disagree with the notion that Saturday’s game might define the Springboks’ year.

“We would love to say we had a great season, we beat Ireland in Dublin, which we haven’t done since I’ve been involved. So, it will be great but to say it will be a disaster or an average season [if we lose], I think you’re probably right. Winning 12 out of 15 games is probably not a great season. And we still have Wales to play.

“So, I think it will define us in a way, but we’ll keep reality in our minds.”

SOUTH AFRICA: Damian Willemse (Stormers); Canan Moodie (Bulls), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath); Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Cobus Reinach (Stormers); Boan Venter (Edinburgh), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Thomas du Toit (Bath); Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Bulls); Siya Kolisi (Sharks, capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Replacements: Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Wilco Louw (Bulls), RG Snyman (Leinster), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Andre Esterhuizen (Sharks), Grant Williams (Sharks), Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners).