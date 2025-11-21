Heimir Hallgrímsson set for contract talks with FAI after Ireland seal World Cup playoff spot

Heimir Hallgrímsson is due to negotiate a contract extension with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) that could see the Icelander lead the Republic of Ireland to Euro 2028.

Following Ireland’s second-place finish in World Cup qualifying group F, to secure a playoff semi-final against the Czech Republic on March 26th in Prague, Hallgrímsson will meet the association’s chief executive David Courell and director of football John Martin.

In September, after defeat to Armenia in Yerevan, Hallgrímsson postponed a scheduled discussion about his contract with Courell.

“I don’t want to be where I am not wanted,” he said at the time.

“When the dust settles we’re going to sit down and just speak together,” he said after the World Cup playoff draw in Zurich on Thursday. “Let’s enjoy this moment, don’t be dragging something negative into that thing.

“In my mind I am staying here at least until July. We’ve always had an honest conversation between us. It will happen sooner or later, but it will not be done in the media. It will be done between me and them.”

The 58-year-old did reveal that his talks with the FAI will not include assistant coach John O’Shea or the Irish squad’s other coach Paddy McCarthy.

“I’m not negotiating for them,” said Hallgrímsson. “Just leave it to this and you will be notified when something happens.”

FIFA World Cup: Can Republic of Ireland qualify for 2026? Listen | 16:16

Hallgrímsson is in a strong position to command an increase on his €650,000 salary with a lucrative bonus if Ireland qualify for the World Cup next summer by overcoming the Czech Republic and either Denmark or North Macedonia in a playoff final in Dublin on March 31st.

On the possibility of talking to other clubs or national federations, he added: “I really don’t know if that is allowed. Anyway, it is not in my head.”

[ World Cup playoffs: Cost of flights to Prague for Ireland match soarOpens in new window ]

On Irish fans being grouped together, high up in the rafters of the Puskas Arena in Budapest last Sunday, Hallgrímsson feels that the FAI should not reward visiting fans to Dublin with seats behind the north end goal at the Aviva Stadium.

“The hospitality of the Irish, they give the opponents the best seats in the house,” he said. “So we might need to think about that.

“When Troy scored the 3-2 goal in Hungary, it was like the electricity went off and then you heard the sound from the Irish fans up in the stands.

“They do it on purpose. They try to find every advantage. This is what the Irish, even with all their hospitality, should do as well.”