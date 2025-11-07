Tom Farrell leaves it late to achieve his dream

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

No question, the most “uplifting and inspiring story” from the announcement of the Irish line-up for tomorrow’s game against Japan was the inclusion of Tom Farrell in the starting XV. Gerry Thornley reminds us of the 32-year-old’s route to becoming the oldest back to make his debut for Ireland in the professional era.

There are eight changes in all to the side that lost to New Zealand, and “change brings opportunity”, as John O’Sullivan puts it in his analysis of the team. Jacob Stockdale and Robbie Henshaw are, he says, among those with a point to prove.

Eddie Jones – you night have heard of him – reckons Andy Farrell has a point to prove too “in the post-O’Mahony-and-Sexton years”, the Japan coach revealing that he has exquisitely fine taste: “I’ve been reading The Irish Times every morning ... it’s a crisis in Irish rugby.” Farrell would, you’d imagine, have a chuckle at Eddie being Eddie, his focus on urging his players to “get back on the horse in winning ways”.

South-African born Shayne Bolton “is clearly on Farrell’s radar”, Gerry talking to the Connacht man ahead of the game between an Irish XV and Spain in Leganés on Saturday.

Heimir Hallgrímsson had some squad-announcing to do yesterday too, the big news the inclusion of Roma’s Evan Ferguson, despite his ankle injury, for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary. Despite his side’s recent woes, Hallgrímsson, Gavin Cummiskey tells us, remains an eternal optimist.

Gavin also reports on an understrength Shamrock Rovers’ superb draw away to AEK Athens in the Conference League, but there was no joy for 10-man Shelbourne who lost 1-0 at home to Kosova’s Drita in the same competition. Meanwhile, St Patrick’s Athletic devotee Ronan O’Flaherty brings a fan’s view of his club’s season, one he’ll probably want to forget in a hurry.

Johnny Watterson turns his thoughts to “poppy rage” and how – based on the reaction to Katie McCabe and a number of other England-based Irish internationals not wearing one last weekend – it might be losing its poisonous edge.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning talks to Cian O’Sullivan after he became Dublin’s first hurling All Star in 12 years, while Ian O’Riordan hears from boxer Patsy Joyce about his Los Angeles 2028 ambitions. Philip Reid has word on a very fine opening round by Shane Lowry at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and in racing, Brian O’Connor looks at how Willie Mullins’ Ethical Diamond upset flat racing’s aristocracy with that success in last Saturday Breeders’ Cup.

In athletics, Sonia O’Sullivan, back in Australia, was recognised by a man in her local supermarket. Her Clonakilty bag, he told her, gave her away. After her medal-laden year in the pentathlon and heptathlon, Kate O’Connor has become a highly recognisable face too, but with awards season coming up, Sonia advises her to pick and choose carefully which ceremonies she attends – going to too many can become “a draining exercise”.

TV Watch: There’s a fair chance you missed the earlier stages of the second round at the Abu Dhabi Championship, seeing as it started at four in the morning, but you’ll get the tail end of it on Sky Sports Golf, their coverage continuing until 1.0pm. And this evening, Virgin Media Two brings you the League of Ireland promotion/relegation playoff between Bray Wanderers and Waterford (7.45pm).