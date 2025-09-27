Ireland retain women’s World Cup darts title

The Ireland's team of Denise Cassidy, Katie Sheldon, Robyn Byrne and Aoife McCormack, with manager Kevin Devaney after winning the women's WDF World Cup title in Seoul, South Korea.

Ireland have retained their women’s WDF World Cup darts title in seeing off Australia in Saturday final in Seoul, South Korea.

Dubliner Katie Sheldon won the opening game for Ireland before Australia struck back with their over leg win of the clash.

Captain Robyn Byrne from Dublin, Donegal’s Denise Cassidy and Kilkenny’s Aoife McCormack followed Sheldon’s example, each winning at least two games apiece to blow the Aussies away.

Speaking after the win, manager Kevin Devaney paid tribute to his team. “These lades really are class,” he said.

“To put in a performance like that in a final is super but they have been brilliant all the way through the competition.”

The result also sees Ireland take gold as the overall best ranked women’s team, taking the top spot over Japan in second and England in third.