NFL: More than 600,000 join ticket queue for Croke Park game

Pittsburgh Steelers will be taking on the Minnesota Vikings on September 28th at Croke Park. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

More than 600,000 have joined the queue online on Ticketmaster for tickets for the NFL game at Croke Park in September.

Tickets for the match between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings went on sale on Ticketmaster at 12pm on Tuesday, with an online waiting room opening at 11am.

Fans were left frustrated by a slow-moving queue, while tickets for inflated prices have appeared for sale on secondary websites.

The latest update from the website says: “This is a popular sale and wait times are expected to be long. Your place in the queue is secure and there are still tickets available. Thank you for your patience.”

The game on Sunday, September 28th will be the first regular season NFL fixture to be played in Ireland.

Ticket prices will start at €85 (Category 7), increasing to €100 for Category 6, both of which will be located in the upper tier of the Davin Stand.

Category 5 tickets (€150) will be seated in the upper tiers of the Cusack, Davin and Hogan stands, as will Category 4 tickets (€225).

Hill 16 and the Nally Stand will both be fitted with seating for the game, where tickets will set fans back €250, as will similar Category 3 seats in the lower Davin.

For those looking to sit in the lower Cusack or Hogan, or at centrefield in the upper tiers, Category 2 tickets will cost €275, while Category 1 – centrefield in the lower Cusack and Hogan – will go for €295.

Concession tickets for children will be available in Category 5 and 7 sections, costing €75 and €42.50 respectively.

Also, the first number of rows in the lower tiers of the three stands have been designated as “restricted view” and thereby have a lower price. Restricted view Category 1 tickets will cost €250, while similar seats in Category 2 sections will be reduced to €240 and €215 in Category 3 areas.

The mid-level tiers of the three stands will be reserved for premium ticket holders.