Andrew Balbirnie’s century helps Ireland secure massive 124-run win over West Indies

Ireland bowler Tom Mayes (centre) is congratulated by his team-mates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Shai Hope during the first ODI at Clontarf Cricket Club. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ireland 303-6 (50 ovs) (A Balbirnie 112, H Tector 56, P Stirling 54; M Forde 3-68) beat the West Indies 179 (34.1 ovs) (R Chase 55; B McCarthy 4-32, G Dockrell 3-21) by 124 runs

Ireland lose plenty of cricket matches, nailbiters and shellackings alike. They win their fair share, too, the majority close-fought encounters. Very seldom do they hammer teams.

The exception to the rule came on Wednesday afternoon in Clontarf, Ireland opening their home summer with an 124-run trouncing of the West Indies.

Andrew Balbirnie’s century, his first on home soil since 2021, spearheaded a first innings effort of 303. Yet at the break, Ireland’s total felt light.

Ten overs into the chase, it was anything but. Five West Indian batters were dismissed, a new ball procession which cost Ireland just 31 runs.

The touring side never recovered. Barry McCarthy finished as the pick of the attack with four wickets.

Ireland’s Andrew Balbirnie celebrates scoring a century against West Indies at Castle Avenue in Clontarf. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The early start, paired with overnight rain leaving moisture in the pitch, could have made batting first tricky. After being stuck in at the toss, Ireland made an above-par start, Balbirnie and Paul Stirling adding 109 in their opening partnership.

Carrying on from his strong start to the domestic season, former captain Balbirnie was characteristically strong with his cutting and pulling, while current skipper Stirling carved a pair of early maximums on both sides of the wicket.

Both men passed 50, the first time that has happened in the same game since July 2023. Stirling departed when trying to up the ante, though not before becoming the first Irish player to pass 10,000 international runs.

Balbirnie continued, though scoring slowed. His last international series featured a tendency to become stuck, struggling for timing while picking out fielders when the ball did find the middle of the bat. This streak returned despite the strong start.

To an extent. A handful of sweeps towards the clubhouse raised confidence levels. Another pull into the next-door houses didn’t harm things either. A guttural roar accompanied his first century in 23 ODI innings.

No longer required in the T20, Ireland’s barren home schedule ensures Balbirnie won’t play another international this summer after this week. He was asked about feeling short-changed in the build up to this series. He played the diplomat’s game, but the fervour of his century celebration suggested a man temporarily relieved of frustration.

Ireland bowler Barry McCarthy (right) celebrates with team-mate Cade Carmichael after taking the wicket of West Indies' Brandon King of West Indies. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Speaking of returning to form, Harry Tector looked as fluid as he has done in some time. He too seemed unshackled by the winter’s slow scoring rates, a strong driving game down the ground highlighting his 51-ball innings of 56.

West Indies’ well-executed death bowling plans left Ireland feeling behind the eight ball at the break. That was until opener Evin Lewis took off for an ill-advised single in the third over of the chase, with Tector throwing his stumps down.

McCarthy charged down the hill with the new ball. He picked up three wickets in his first spell. It could have been more, with two further catches dropped.

Tom Mayes, on debut, snared his first international scalp when nipping one back through Shai Hope’s defences. Josh Little, another due a return to form, swung one back to find the edge and end Justin Greaves’s brief counterattack.

It was a sign of the initial barrage that a 98-run partnership from Matthew Forde and Roston Chase didn’t build any nervous energy. Stirling turned to part-time spinner George Dockrell for some partnership-breaking chaos. His first over cost two boundaries but he took two wickets with him.

The West Indies lost their last four men for just four runs, Ireland striking the final blow with 15 overs to go. We’ll see if they finally get off the plane on Friday when the two sides meet again in Clontarf.