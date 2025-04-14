League of Ireland clubs must have education plans in place to secure license from FAI from 2027

League of Ireland clubs must have an education plan in place from 2027 to secure a license off the FAI.

The association’s newly published ‘education and development strategy’ also envisages football being incorporated across all levels of primary and secondary schooling by 2030.

Shamrock Rovers already have a connection with the private Ashfield College for their academy recruits to complete the Leaving Certificate, while several clubs deal with the education of contracted teenagers on an ad hoc basis.

From next season, a formal approach will be required with a comprehensive education strategy becoming mandatory by 2027.

“Education is absolutely essential to the development of football and we’ve seen a number of nations’ successful implementation of an education plan that led to success on and off the field,” said Marc Canham, the FAI’s chief football officer.

Canham previously referred to youth development in Croatia and Belgium as benchmarks for Irish football to aim towards.

“This gives the association a clear roadmap to implement and create sustainable and thriving football ecosystem for the future,” he added.

Discussions are ongoing between the FAI and the Minister of State for Sport Charlie McConalogue over the allocation of €8 million in State funds for club academies to prosper over an 11-year period.

A six-figure portion of this funding would go directly towards the education of elite young players through partnerships between clubs and local schools, or by providing access to private institutions such as Ashfield College and the Institute of Education on Leeson Street.

Training teachers to become qualified coaches is another key step in the integration of football and education.

The ‘FAI Primary Playbook’ will be rolled out in 20 education centres this year, following a successful pilot programme in Wexford in 2024.

“The course proved to be an invaluable experience for both educators and participants alike, fostering a deeper connection to the sport and its positive impact on local communities,” said Lorraine O’Sullivan, director of Wexford Support Centre.

“We’re thrilled to announce that due to its success in Wexford, the course will now be rolled out in over 20 education centres across the country this year, allowing more primary schoolteachers to benefit from expert-led coaching while fostering a stronger connection between local football clubs and schools across the country.”

The FAI also highlighted a transition year programme that enables students to earn the Gaisce President’s award.

Additionally, clubs are encouraged to “build synergies” with third-level institutions. This is already happening, with Bohemians training on the DCU campus and St Patrick’s Athletic at Blanchardstown IT.