Alex Dunne becomes first Irish driver to win grand prix in Formula Two

Race winner Alexander Dunne of Ireland and Rodin Motorsport celebrates on the podium in Bahrain. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty

Ireland’s Alex Dunne has claimed his first grand prix victory in FIA Formula Two after winning in Bahrain on Sunday.

The Offaly driver took the glory with a measured performance from fourth on the grid for the Rodin team, celebrating top of the podium with Amhrán na bhFiann being played at a F1 weekend for the first time since 1999.

It was the first time an Irish person has won on Formula Two – the rung below Formula One. It highlighted the 19-year-old’s credentials as a promising driver, having stepped up from Formula Three last year.

Having trailed by over a second in the early laps, Dunne closed to within DRS range of race leader Leonardo Fornaroli approaching the pit window opening, half a second back in P2.

READ MORE

With Drag Reduction System on lap seven, Dunne took the lead of the race into turn one from Fornaroli, who had reported his tyres were beginning to fall away from him.

A strong drive from there saw Dunne get his maiden F2 win by over eight seconds from Luke Browning

“[I am] super happy with the win,” Dunne said. “I think the team did a mega job and the car was in the exact sweet spot. So I’m super, super happy and looking forward to Jeddah next week.”

After two rounds of the F2 Drivers’ Championship, Dunne shares second spot with Luke Browning on 25 points, just one point behind overall leader Fornaroli.