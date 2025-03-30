Athletics

Dublin City Half Marathon: In pictures

Almost 12,000 participants take to the streets of Dublin for inaugural event

The Agony and the Ecstasy: A delighted runner crosses the finish line. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Sun Mar 30 2025 - 13:44

The inaugural Dublin City Half Marathon took place on Sunday with just under 12,000 participants clocking up 13.1 miles around the northside of the city.

The event got under way on O’Connell Street, bringing racers through Ballybough, Drumcondra, Beaumont, Artane and Raheny before looping back into the city centre via Clontarf to finish on Guild Street.

Below are some pictures capturing the atmosphere of the day in the capital.

Runners during the race. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Supporters cheer on participants during the Dublin City Half Marathon. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
The route took participants past Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Like All-Ireland day: Runners follow the route along Jones' Road, past GAA HQ. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Happy Mothers Day: Stephen and Annie Mcknight (13 months). Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Daisy McGeady (six) offers runners some much-needed energy for the final few miles in Clontarf. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Julia Wafer (four) cheers on participants. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Members of the Sheriff Street Running Club supporting show their support. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Killian Mooney crosses the finish line to win the men’s race. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
David Campbell and other participants pass Croke Park during the race. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Craig, Joni (10 months) and Hannah Connolly support the participants in the closing stretches of the race. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Rebecca Curran shows no sign of fatigue at Watermill Road in Raheny. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Marie Gorman offers the racers sustinance in the closing stretches of the race. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Nichola Sheridan crosses the line to win the women's race. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Participants in the final stretch on Seville Place. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Mick McMahon during the race. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Patrick Monahan crosses the line to win the wheelchair race. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Racers cross the finish line with a little helping hand. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Matthew Collins (left) and Ger Copeland share a small celebration as they cross the line. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Men’s race winner Killian Mooney and women’s race winner Nichola Sheridan with their Champion’s trophies. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Women's race winner Nichola Sheridan, with second placed Noreen Brouder (left) and third placed Edel Gaffney. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Jade Hall is presented with the women's wheelchair Champion Trophy by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Cllr Emma Blain. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Men's race winner Killian Mooney, with second placed Kevin Kelly (left) and third placed Michael Fox. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Dámaris Berruezo celebrates with her medal after the race. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
