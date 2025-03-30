Dublin City Half Marathon: In pictures

The Agony and the Ecstasy: A delighted runner crosses the finish line. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The inaugural Dublin City Half Marathon took place on Sunday with just under 12,000 participants clocking up 13.1 miles around the northside of the city.

The event got under way on O’Connell Street, bringing racers through Ballybough, Drumcondra, Beaumont, Artane and Raheny before looping back into the city centre via Clontarf to finish on Guild Street.

Below are some pictures capturing the atmosphere of the day in the capital.

Runners during the race. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Supporters cheer on participants during the Dublin City Half Marathon. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The route took participants past Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Like All-Ireland day: Runners follow the route along Jones' Road, past GAA HQ. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Happy Mothers Day: Stephen and Annie Mcknight (13 months). Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Daisy McGeady (six) offers runners some much-needed energy for the final few miles in Clontarf. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Julia Wafer (four) cheers on participants. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Members of the Sheriff Street Running Club supporting show their support. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Killian Mooney crosses the finish line to win the men’s race. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

David Campbell and other participants pass Croke Park during the race. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Craig, Joni (10 months) and Hannah Connolly support the participants in the closing stretches of the race. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Rebecca Curran shows no sign of fatigue at Watermill Road in Raheny. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Marie Gorman offers the racers sustinance in the closing stretches of the race. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Nichola Sheridan crosses the line to win the women's race. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Participants in the final stretch on Seville Place. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Mick McMahon during the race. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Patrick Monahan crosses the line to win the wheelchair race. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Racers cross the finish line with a little helping hand. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Matthew Collins (left) and Ger Copeland share a small celebration as they cross the line. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Men’s race winner Killian Mooney and women’s race winner Nichola Sheridan with their Champion’s trophies. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Women's race winner Nichola Sheridan, with second placed Noreen Brouder (left) and third placed Edel Gaffney. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jade Hall is presented with the women's wheelchair Champion Trophy by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Cllr Emma Blain. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Men's race winner Killian Mooney, with second placed Kevin Kelly (left) and third placed Michael Fox. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile