Inaugural Dublin City Half Marathon a runaway success

When Killian Mooney made his bold move for home just four miles into the inaugural Dublin City Half Marathon, two things crossed his mind. This could be a runaway success, or the whole thing could fall flat.

As it transpired Mooney’s outright victory in 65 minutes and 40 seconds mirrored the entire event, just under 12,000 runners rising with great enthusiasm to the 13.1 miles, run under brilliant blue skies on Sunday morning.

Dublin has clearly found a new date in its running calendar, the potential for growth equally evident.

Mooney duly described his victory as the biggest win of his career to date, the 29-year-old from Dundrum South Dublin AC winning by just under a minute and a half ahead of Kevin Kelly from St Coca’s AC in Kildare, who finished second in 67:02, with Michael Fox from Armagh AC third in 67:24.

Nichola Sheridan from Bohermeen AC in Meath was the first woman home in 78:00, equally pleased with her effort given her sister’s hen party was the night before. The 28-year-old finished over three and a half minutes clear of Noreen Brouder from Sportsworld AC, second in 81:42, with Edel Gaffney from Trim AC third 1:23:31.

The event already made headlines in early January when all 12,500 entries sold out in just 90 minutes, the online registration system crashing several times such was the sprint to gain a starting place. That just under 12,000 made the start line further reflected that interest, as other big city half marathons can have a race day fall out of up to 20 per cent.

Women’s race winner Nichola Sheridan with her Champion’s trophy. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Organised by the same team behind the Dublin Marathon, there wasn’t any push to attract overseas runners – elite or otherwise – this year, allowing for the home-based runners to shine. All of which helped add to the unique atmosphere around at the finish on Guild Street, next to Spencer Dock.

Multiple Dublin Marathon winner Patrick Monaghan added another wheelchair title to his name, winning in 50:59 ahead of Callum Hall from the UK (57:58), with his wife Jade Hall winning the women’s wheelchair division in 57:07. With an overall prize pot of €13,500, Mooney and Sheridan each got €2,500 for their winning efforts.

Starting on O’Connell Street at 8.30am, the new course route was also highly praised by the leading finishers, beyond the headwind that greeted them during part of the final run along the Clontarf seafront.

Irish half marathon record holder Efren Gidey was not among the starters as he was opening his track season in California instead, and was rewarded with another Irish record in the 10,000m. The 24-year-old clocked a time of 27:26.95 at The Ten meeting in San Juan Capistrano on Saturday night to knock 13 seconds off the previous national record that had been held by Alistair Cragg since 2007.

Gidey finished 12th in the race which was won by Ishmael Kipkurui of Kenya in 26:50.21, and also adds to his Irish records over 10km on the road (27:43) set in January, his half marathon record of 60:51 set in Copenhagen in September.

Former national senior cross country champion Cormac Dalton (Mullingar Harriers AC) was also competing at the meet, finishing 13th in an earlier 10,000m race in 28:33.92.

Rhasidat Adeleke also had a winning start to her first outdoor season race on Saturday at the Texas Relays in Austin, part of the professional 4x400m relay with some of her training partners that took the win in 3:35:20, Adeleke running the anchor with an unofficial split time of just over 50 seconds.