Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer

Qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup Finals take place in many parts of the world this week. One of the biggest clashes will take place in Buenos Aires. Argentina host Brazil at Mâs Monumental Stadium on Tuesday night, the first Superclasico de las Americas in 20 years that will not feature either Lionel Messi or Neymar. While Brazil will surely reach the 2026 finals, to be held in North America, five wins out of 12 in this qualifying campaign so far has made their efforts far from comfortable. - Tuesday, Premier Sports

Figure skating

The 2025 World Figure Skating Championships will be held this week at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The event will determine the entry quotas for each skating federation at the 2026 World Championships and the 2026 Winter Olympics. More than 200 athletes from 40 countries will compete in the four skating disciplines of men, women, pairs and ice dance. Ireland will be represented in the ice dance category by Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus. - March 25-30th, BBC

Rugby

This weekend, Mayo will host a competitive Connacht rugby fixture for the first time in the professional era. Munster will provide the opposition at MacHale Park in Castlebar in an important URC fixture – both sides are hoping to make the knockout stages of the competition, as well as a qualifying spot for next season’s Champions Cup. - Saturday, TG4 & Premier Sports

MONDAY (Mar 24th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.15pm-4.15pm - Stage 1 Tour of Catalunya

SOCCER - UTV & Virgin Media Two - Men’s WC Qualifier - 7.45pm England v Latvia

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Irish Premiership - 8pm Dungannon v Linfield

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

RUGBY - RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Mar 25th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 2am Bucks @ Suns

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.15pm-4.15pm - Stage 2 Tour of Catalunya

SOCCER - BBC 2 - Men’s friendly - 6pm Sweden v N Ireland

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two, BBC Three & S4C - Men’s WC Qualifier - 7.45pm North Macedonia v Wales

NBA - TNT Sports 2 - 11.30pm Warriors @ Heat, 2am Thunder @ Kings

WEDNESDAY (Mar 26th)

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Men’s WC Qualifier - Midnight Argentina v Brazil

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 2pm-4.30pm Brugge de Panne

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.15pm-4.15pm - Stage 3 Tour of Catalunya

SOCCER - DAZN & TNT Sports 3 - Women’s CL - 5.45pm Lyon v Bayern Munich

SOCCER - DAZN & TNT Sports 1 - Women’s CL - 8pm Arsenal v Real Madrid

THURSDAY (Mar 27th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 2am Celtics @ Suns

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-12.30pm Indian Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-11pm Houston Open

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.15pm-4.15pm - Stage 4 Tour of Catalunya

SOCCER - DAZN & TNT Sports 3 - Women’s CL - 5.45pm Barcelona v Wolfsburg

SOCCER - DAZN & TNT Sports 1 - Women’s CL - 8pm Chelsea v Man City

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 1 - 8pm Leyton Orient v Stevenage

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Castleford v Hull FC

DARTS - Sky Sports+, 7pm-11pm - Newcastle Premier League

FIGURE SKATING - BBC RB, 10.15pm-2.15am World Championships

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-1am - LPGA Ford Championship

FRIDAY (Mar 28th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - Midnight Grizzlies @ Thunder

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-12.30pm Indian Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-11pm Houston Open

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.15pm-3pm - Stage 5 Tour of Catalunya

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 3pm-5pm E3 Saxo Classic

FIGURE SKATING - BBC Red Button, 3.15pm-2.10am World Championships

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, Bundesliga - 7.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v Bochum

RUGBY - TG4, BBC 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Ulster v Stormers

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.35pm Edinburgh v Dragons

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 7.45pm Sale v Northampton

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Airtricity League - 7.45pm Cork City v Drogheda

SOCCER - ITV4 & Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Sheffield Utd v Coventry City

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Warrington v Leeds

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-1am - LPGA Ford Championship

SATURDAY (Mar 29th)

NBA - TNT Sports 4 - Midnight Knicks @ Bucks

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8am-12.30pm Indian Open

SOCCER - UTV & Premier Sports 1 - FA Cup Quarter-final - 12.15pm Fulham v Crystal Palace

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Watford v Plymouth

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, Championship - 12.30pm Hull v Luton

RACING - ITV4, 1pm-4pm Doncaster & Kempton

RUGBY - Virgin Media Two - Women’s Six Nations - 1pm France v Scotland

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.15pm-4.15pm - Stage 6 Tour of Catalunya

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 2.30pm Connacht v Munster

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 3pm Scarlets v Ospreys

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-10pm Houston Open

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 3.05pm Bath v Harlequins , 5.30pm Gloucester v Bristol

, 5.30pm RUGBY - BBC 2 - Women’s Six Nations - 4.45pm Wales v England

GAA - TG4 - Football League - 5pm Division Four Final , 7.30pm Division Three Final

, 7.30pm SOCCER - BBC 1 & Premier Sports 1 - FA Cup Quarter-final - 5.15pm Brighton v Nottingham Forest

RUGBY - RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 5.15pm Sharks v Leinster

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 5.30pm Dundee v Rangers

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 5.30pm Catalans Dragons v St Helens

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 6.30pm-9pm - WTA Miami Open Final

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Glasgow v Lions

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.35pm Benetton v Cardiff

NBA - TNT Sports 4 - 9pm Kings @ Magic , Midnight Lakers @ Grizzlies

, Midnight GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-2am - LPGA Ford Championship

UFC - TNT Sports 1 from 11pm - Mexico City B Moreno v S Erceg

SUNDAY (Mar 30th)