Eddie Jordan, former Formula One team owner, dies aged 76

Eddie Jordan, former Formula One team owner, has died. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

Eddie Jordan – the former Formula One team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur – has died at the age of 76, his family has announced.

The Irishman revealed in December he was suffering with bladder and prostate cancer which had spread to his spine and pelvis.

A statement from Jordan’s family released to the PA news agency read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

“He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months.

“EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow.”

Jordan’s F1 team and their lively publicity-seeking owner brought a “rock’n’roll” image to the sport but were also serious about their racing, punching above their weight in beating long-established rivals.

Germany’s multiple world champion Michael Schumacher made his debut with them at the Belgian Grand Prix, and his brother Ralf raced for them in 1997 and 1998.

Britain’s Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion with Williams, was a race winner with Jordan in 1998 before retiring the next year.

Jordan’s team – which he named after himself – entered 250 races between 1991 and 2005. They won four times, with Hill leading home Jordan’s best-ever result – a one-two finish at the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix.

Jordan, known to the those in the sport as EJ, also handed Michael Schumacher his first drive at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix. Schumacher went on to win a record-breaking seven world championships – an accomplishment only matched by Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali, a former Ferrari team boss, said he was deeply saddened.

“With his inexhaustible energy, he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times,” said the Italian.

“Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed.”

Edmund Patrick Jordan was born in Dublin on March 30th, 1948, to parents Eileen and Paddy.

After briefly considering becoming a priest and resisting family pressure to enter dentistry, Jordan took up a six-week accountancy course at the College of Commerce in Dublin where he began work for the Bank of Ireland.

But in 1971, his attention turned to motor racing, and Jordan won the Irish Kart Championship before moving up to Formula Ford and then Formula Three.

Eddie Jordan and Damon Hill, pictured in March 1999. Photograph: ©INPHO/Allsport

But after he failed to realise his dream as a driver he set up Eddie Jordan Racing in 1979 – entering teams in British F3 – where he hired Martin Brundle and Johnny Herbert – and later Formula 3000.

F1 was on Jordan’s radar and in 1991 he founded Jordan Grand Prix with his team soon earning a reputation for punching above his weight. He then made the signing of his life to lure a relative unknown in Schumacher to drive for him in Spa-Francorchamps.

Jordan’s regular driver, Bertrand Gachot was sidelined after he assaulted a London taxi driver. The paddock was stunned by Schumacher’s remarkable debut where he qualified seventh, beating his established team-mate Andrea de Cesaris. A star was born.

But Schumacher’s time at Jordan lasted just one event with Flavio Briatore controversially moving to sign the German for Benetton at the next round in Monza. Schumacher would win two titles at Benetton and a further five championships for Ferrari.

However, undeterred by his star loss, Jordan became a force to be recognised in F1 without ever winning the top prize. Hill, a landmark signing for Jordan having arrived just two years after winning the world championship, led home Michael Schumacher’s brother Ralf, in a superb one-two finish for the team at a rain-hit Spa-Francorchamps race – one Michael ironically was leading comfortably before he crashed into the back of David Coulthard.

It marked the highlight of Jordan’s career before his team eventually ran out of cash, selling up to Midland in 2005.

Jordan returned to the paddock four years later as part of BBC’s return to the sport in 2009. He would also go on to work as a pundit for Channel 4 and briefly as a presenter of Top Gear.

He would also combine his love of music with motor racing, playing the drums in his band, Eddie and the Robbers, at numerous British Grands Prix.

Belgian Formula One Grand Prix: Jordan team boss Eddie Jordan celebrates with Damon Hill and Ralf Schumacher after their first and second place victory in the August 30th, 1998, race. Photograph: INPHO/Allsport

In what would prove to be one of his final acts, Jordan, in his role as Adrian Newey’s manager, helped seal the design guru’s staggering £20-million-a-season deal from Red Bull to Aston Martin last year, making him one of the best-paid figures in British sport. Jordan also led a consortium that bought London Irish earlier this year.

On his Formula For Success podcast with Coulthard, where he revealed his diagnosis in December, Jordan said: “This is a little message to everybody listening to this, don’t waste or put it off. Go and get tested, because in life you have got chances. Go and do it. Don’t be stupid. Don’t be shy. Look after your body, guys.”

Jordan leaves his wife, Marie, and children Zoe, Miki, Zak and Kyle. – Agencies