Eddie Jordan: A life in pictures

Former Formula One team owner, pundit and entrepreneur Eddie Jordan has died aged 76.

Jordan had been diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer last year which had spread to his spine and pelvis.

The Dubliner ran his own team – Jordan Grand Prix – in Formula One from 1991 to 2005, working with drivers including Eddie Irvine and Damon Hill, as well as giving Michael Schumacher his F1 debut.

The below pictures capture the his career in the fast lane and pursuits beyond the world of racing.

Eddie Jordan (right) at the 1992 Japanese GP. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Eddie Jordan at the Jordan Grand Prix factory 1992. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Eddie Jordan with the Jordan F1 car in 1991. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Eddie Jordan during the 1991 Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Photograph: Inpho/Allsport

Eddie Jordan with the 1998 Jordan drivers line-up. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Impho

Team bosses Frank Williams (Williams Renault) and Eddie Jordan (Peugeot Jordan) ahead of the 1995 Brazilian GP. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/ALLSPORT

Eddie Jordan with Ralph Schumacher, brother of Michael, in September 1996 after the German signed with Jordan. Photograph: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport

Eddie Jordan with four-time World Champion driver Alain Prost (left) in March 1997. Photograph: Inpho/Allsport

Eddie Jordan is held aloft by Jordan drivers Damon Hill (left) and Ralf Schumacher after their one-two finish in the 1998 Belgian GP. Photograph: Inpho/Allsport

Eddie Jordan with Pele in November 1998. Photograph: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

Eddie Jordan and driver Damon Hill in March 1999. Photograph: Inpho/Allsport

Eddie Jordan with Jordan drivers Heinz-Harald Frentzen (left) and Jarno Trulli (right) in January 2000. Photograph: Matthew Fearn/PA Wire

Eddie Jordan and his family at the European Championships qualifer between the Republic of Ireland and Yugoslavia at Lansdowne Road in September 1999. Photograph: Tom Honan/Inpho

Eddie Jordan with his wife Marie (left), actress Catherine Zeta Jones (second left) and actor Michael Douglas (right) ahead of the 2001 Spanish GP. Photograph: Getty Images/Inpho

Eddie Jordan with Republic of Ireland internationals Paul McGrath and Roy Kean at the 2001 French GP. Photograph: Clive Mason /Allsport

Eddie Jordanh with Benetton-Renault team boss Flavio Briatore in July 2001. Photograph: Neal Simpson/PA Wire

Eddie Jordan (second right) watches on as then three-time World Champion Michael Schumacher speaks during a press conference ahead of the 2001 Japanese GP. Jordan gave the German, who would ultimately win a total of seven drivers championship titles, his F1 debut in 1991. Photograph: Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP via Getty Images

Eddie Jordan, a keen drummer, in February 2002. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Eddie Jordan with drivers Ralph Firman Jnr (left) and Giancarlo Fisichella (right) during testing at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya in February 2003. Photograph: Inpho/Getty Images

Eddie Jordan with F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone at the 20023 Malaysian GP. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Eddie Jordan and former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Moran at the 2005 Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Cyril Byrne Eddie

Eddie Jordan pictured during an interview at the Westbury Hotel in Dublin in September 2005. Photograph: Frank Miller 7.9.05