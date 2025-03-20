Eddie Jordan: A life in pictures

Former Formula One team owner, pundit and entrepreneur Eddie Jordan has died aged 76.
Jordan had been diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer last year which had spread to his spine and pelvis.
The Dubliner ran his own team – Jordan Grand Prix – in Formula One from 1991 to 2005, working with drivers including Eddie Irvine and Damon Hill, as well as giving Michael Schumacher his F1 debut.
The below pictures capture the his career in the fast lane and pursuits beyond the world of racing.
